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I must be first choice — Nicolas Jackson sets condiditon for Chelsea return

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:30 - 27 May 2026
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Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has set clear conditions for his return to Stamford Bridge next season under incoming boss Xabi Alonso.
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The Senegal international spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances, mostly as backup to Harry Kane.

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He is now set to return to Chelsea following the end of his loan spell.

Jackson was a regular starter for the Blues in his first two seasons after joining from Villarreal for £32 million, netting 30 goals in 81 appearances.

However, Chelsea’s heavy investment in new strikers Liam Delap and Joao Pedro last summer led to his temporary exit to the Bundesliga.

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Jackson sends message to Alonso ahead of Chelsea return

Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich | IMAGO

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old is “happy” to stay at Chelsea but wants guarantees over his role.

He will only commit to the club long-term if Alonso regards him as a primary striker in his squad.

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The development puts the ball firmly in Alonso’s court as he prepares to take charge. Jackson’s future could depend on whether the new manager sees him as a central figure in his attacking plans or prefers to rely on the club’s recent big-money signings.

Chelsea remain linked with Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who could be available for around 100 million Euros this summer.

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