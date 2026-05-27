‘That’s why I came so quickly from where I was’ - Madueke takes dig at Chelsea

Noni Madueke's mid-season transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal, right in the middle of a Club World Cup campaign, was a decision that drew widespread scepticism.

Many observers questioned not only the timing but also the logic, given that Mikel Arteta's squad already featured the formidable Bukayo Saka on the right wing, making Madueke's path to the starting lineup seem blocked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with the season now concluded, Madueke has every reason to feel vindicated. Arsenal have clinched their first Premier League title in over two decades and are poised to compete in their first-ever Champions League final.

In stark contrast, Chelsea endured another disappointing campaign, finishing 10th in the league and failing to secure any silverware, with their best effort ending in an FA Cup final loss to Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madueke reacts to switching from Chelsea to Arsenal

When asked if he anticipated such a successful season at Arsenal, Madueke's response, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, was, "I did, that’s why I came so quickly from where I was!"

This comment is widely interpreted as a veiled jab at Chelsea's recent struggles. While perhaps unintentional, the remark highlights the starkly different trajectories of the two clubs this season.

Ultimately, Madueke's primary goal of winning major trophies has been achieved, validating his controversial transfer.

Noni Madueke || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, Madueke has been more prolific in Europe. He registered three goals and one assist in the Premier League, a tally he matched in the Champions League despite making only six starts in the competition.

Arsenal now face PSG in the Champions League final. A victory would not only secure an unprecedented double but also cement this team's place in club history as its most successful ever.