Arsenal star Madueke reveals reason behind leaving Chelsea for the Gunners

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has revealed the reason he left Chelsea for Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Madueke's £50 million ($68m) transfer to the Emirates last summer surprised many, particularly after his role in Chelsea's Conference League victory.

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The England international has since become an important backup for the Gunners, making crucial contributions during a landmark season for Arsenal.

The Gunners are closing in on winning the Premier League title for the first time in 23 years, with two games left to play.

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Madueke on why he left Chelsea

The England international has shed light on his high-profile transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal, a move that saw him cross London for a significant fee.

The 24-year-old winger clarified that the opportunity to win major trophies under Mikel Arteta was the driving force behind his decision.

"I just believed Arsenal were going to win trophies, so that’s why I moved," Madueke explained in an interview with Sky Sports.

Madueke in action for Arsenal || imago

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He also credited his England teammates and the club's environment for a smooth transition. "The England boys helped me a lot, I was already close to them so it was great.

“The whole club helped me though, everyone in and around the club was helpful. It’s full of good people and people who want to work hard and achieve something. It was easy in that sense."

The Gunners are in the thick of the Premier League title race and have reached their first Champions League final in 20 years after defeating Atletico Madrid.