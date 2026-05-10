'I analysed every single thing Lewis Hamilton did': Charles Leclerc opens up on seven-time F1 champion

The Ferrari driver spoke highly of his teammate ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has spoken candidly about studying his teammate Lewis Hamilton, revealing that the seven-time World Champion’s meticulous preparation and overall approach are central to his extraordinary success in Formula 1.

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In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Leclerc explained how he has closely observed Hamilton since the Briton joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season

What Leclerc said

Ferrari's formidable duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

“I analysed every single thing he does as a preparation, all the way to when he jumps into the car,” Leclerc was quoted as having said per Motorsport Week.

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“But I think the approach is what made him have all the success that he’s had in the past.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

While Leclerc noted that on-track driving styles can vary by track and corner, where each driver has their own strengths, he emphasised that Hamilton’s off-track professionalism and preparation stand out as the foundation of his achievements.

The pairing marks Leclerc’s second time sharing a garage with a multiple-time champion, following his early battles with Sebastian Vettel.

Now in his eighth season with Ferrari, the Monegasque driver leads Hamilton in overall 2026 results (two podiums to one after four rounds), but he acknowledges the 41-year-old as a strong competitor in the SF-26.

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The bigger picture

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team | Credit: IMAGO

Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello has boosted optimism among Ferrari fans, who hope to end the team’s championship drought dating back to 2008.

However, Leclerc remains focused on his own ambitions.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

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“Ferrari is very special for me… I would love to be winning a world championship with Ferrari,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been working on since the first day I arrived here, and I really hope this will happen one day.”