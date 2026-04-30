Lewis Hamilton channels Saint Laurent on Miami GP media day as F1 returns after break

The Ferrari star reminded fans why he's the fashion king of the paddock.

Formula 1’s glamour and high-octane action collide once again as the sport kicks off the 2026 Miami Grand Prix weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.

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Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, stole the spotlight even before engines fired up, arriving for media duties in a striking ensemble from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear menswear collection.

More of Lewis Hamilton arriving at the track for the return of Formula 1, in Miami. pic.twitter.com/wngX8rUTBS — deni (@fiagirly) April 30, 2026

The outfit features a bright orange (or burnt orange) semi-sheer zip-up nylon jacket layered over a collared shirt with a tie, paired with wide-leg brown pleated trousers and sleek black shoes. Styled by the house of Anthony Vaccarello, the bold, semi-transparent outer layer and rich colour palette created an eye-catching contrast against the paddock’s usual team kit.

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Hamilton wearing Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 | Getty

Saint Laurent SS26 RTW Menswear | Instagram

This isn’t new territory for Hamilton, who has long pushed boundaries in F1 fashion.

The 41-year-old British driver previously spoke about having to “break the rules” early in his career to wear his own clothes instead of team gear every day, noting the mental toll of identical outfits for 180+ days a year and the commercial impact his personal style has had on the sport.

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When is the 2026 Miami Grand Prix?

The 2026 Miami Grand Prix is a sprint weekend, with a compressed schedule featuring only one free practice session. Sessions are set for Friday, May 1: Free Practice 1, and Saturday, May 2: Sprint Race, then main qualifying.

Ferrarui driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

The Miami GP will conclude on Sunday, May 3 with the Grand Prix (57 laps).

Hamilton arrives at the 2026 Miami GP seeking his first victory at the Miami International Autodrome, a track that has historically been challenging for him. He currently sits 4th in the 2026 Drivers' Championship with 41 points.

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