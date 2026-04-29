Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP

Hamilton and Kardashian are spending time together amid their sizzling romance.

Fresh off a private theatre screening of the new Michael Jackson biopic "Michael", Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are fuelling speculation that the reality star could make her high-profile debut as an F1 WAG at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton shared glimpses on his Instagram Stories from what appeared to be an exclusive group screening of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film, which hit theatres on April 24. Kardashian also shared snaps on her Instagram Stories from the same session just days after the biopic’s wide release.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were watching a Michael Jackson movie together. pic.twitter.com/huyurGfB41 — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) April 29, 2026

The sighting comes amid the couple’s very public romance, which has rapidly become one of the most talked-about pairings in both Hollywood and motorsport.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, first sparked dating rumours earlier in 2026, made their relationship Instagram-official in April with a joyful Ferrari joyride video through Tokyo, and were later seen getting cosy at Coachella.

Hamilton has also met Kardashian’s children, marking a significant step in their relationship.

Kardashian to begin her WAG era in Miami?

As the Formula 1 paddock prepares for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix (May 1–3), all eyes are now on whether Kim will join Hamilton trackside in Miami.

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving for an early morning photoshoot in Los Angeles, California | Credit: X/@21metgala

Advertisement

Advertisement

The glamorous Florida event, known for its celebrity appeal and vibrant atmosphere, has long been tipped as a potential “soft launch” for Kardashian in the F1 world.

Speculation has been building for weeks, with some observers drawing parallels to the “Taylor Swift effect” that boosted interest in the sport when the pop star began attending races to support Travis Kelce.

Ferrarui driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

A Kardashian appearance could bring a similar surge in mainstream attention to the Miami weekend, which features a Sprint format and typically draws a star-heavy crowd.

Hamilton, who has been balancing his racing commitments with his high-profile personal life, is expected to be focused on delivering strong results for Ferrari on the Miami International Autodrome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

For now, neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has confirmed any plans for the Miami GP. However, given their recent string of joint appearances and the timing of the screening so close to the race weekend, fans and media alike are bracing for what could be one of the most photographed moments of the 2026 F1 calendar.