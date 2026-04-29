Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP

David Ben
David Ben 14:48 - 29 April 2026
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP
Hamilton and Kardashian are spending time together amid their sizzling romance.
Advertisement

Fresh off a private theatre screening of the new Michael Jackson biopic "Michael", Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are fuelling speculation that the reality star could make her high-profile debut as an F1 WAG at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Hamilton shared glimpses on his Instagram Stories from what appeared to be an exclusive group screening of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film, which hit theatres on April 24. Kardashian also shared snaps on her Instagram Stories from the same session just days after the biopic’s wide release.

The sighting comes amid the couple’s very public romance, which has rapidly become one of the most talked-about pairings in both Hollywood and motorsport.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Instagram
Advertisement

Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, first sparked dating rumours earlier in 2026, made their relationship Instagram-official in April with a joyful Ferrari joyride video through Tokyo, and were later seen getting cosy at Coachella.

Hamilton has also met Kardashian’s children, marking a significant step in their relationship.

Kardashian to begin her WAG era in Miami?

As the Formula 1 paddock prepares for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix (May 1–3), all eyes are now on whether Kim will join Hamilton trackside in Miami.

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving for an early morning photoshoot in Los Angeles, California | Credit: X/@21metgala
Advertisement

The glamorous Florida event, known for its celebrity appeal and vibrant atmosphere, has long been tipped as a potential “soft launch” for Kardashian in the F1 world.

Speculation has been building for weeks, with some observers drawing parallels to the “Taylor Swift effect” that boosted interest in the sport when the pop star began attending races to support Travis Kelce.

Ferrarui driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

A Kardashian appearance could bring a similar surge in mainstream attention to the Miami weekend, which features a Sprint format and typically draws a star-heavy crowd.

Hamilton, who has been balancing his racing commitments with his high-profile personal life, is expected to be focused on delivering strong results for Ferrari on the Miami International Autodrome.

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

For now, neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has confirmed any plans for the Miami GP. However, given their recent string of joint appearances and the timing of the screening so close to the race weekend, fans and media alike are bracing for what could be one of the most photographed moments of the 2026 F1 calendar.

Whether Kim steps into the Ferrari garage in full WAG mode or opts for a lower-key visit remains to be seen.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Sports Gist
08.03.2023
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
FA bans Chelsea star for 4 years
Football
29.04.2026
FA bans Chelsea star for 4 years
'We are not happy' - Nnadozie slams CAF after WAFCON postponement
Super Falcons
29.04.2026
'We are not happy' - Nnadozie slams CAF after WAFCON postponement
Man City legend urges Cole Palmer to ditch Chelsea
Premier League
29.04.2026
Man City legend urges Cole Palmer to ditch "Toxic" Chelsea for a better club
'That’s too long without a title' - Bruno Fernandes questions Man United ambition
Premier League
29.04.2026
'That’s too long without a title' - Bruno Fernandes questions Man United ambition
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP
Sports Gist
29.04.2026
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP
Barcelona add 24-year-old Chelsea star to Osimhen on summer wishlist
Football
29.04.2026
Barcelona add 24-year-old Chelsea star to Osimhen on summer wishlist