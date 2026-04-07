"That's insane" - Kim Kardashian fawns over Lewis Hamilton's Tokyo Drift in $5.2 MILLION Ferrari as F1 star makes their romance Instagram official

The F1 icon has finally posted the reality TV mogul on his social media for the first time and the internet is losing its mind.

Lewis Hamilton and reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian have officially taken their rumoured romance public, and they did it in true high-octane style.

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On Monday, April 6, Hamilton posted a high-speed Instagram Reel showing the pair tearing up the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, days after Pulse Sports confirmed Kardashian would not attend the Japanese Grand Prix.

In the clip, the 41-year-old driver is behind the wheel of a $5.2 million Ferrari F40, pulling donuts while the song 'Victory Lap' by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again plays. The clip was captioned: “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III.”

Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

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Credit| Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

Kim Kardashian was left visibly thrilled| Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

At the end of the video, Kardashian, 45, appears in the passenger seat wearing a crisp white turtleneck. As the camera swings toward her after the exhilarating spins, she’s visibly thrilled, exclaiming, “That’s insane!”

Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

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The post comes hours after the billionaire influencer was spotted heading to an early morning shoot following the Easter weekend on Monday April 6, in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving for an early morning photoshoot in Los Angeles, California | X/@21metgala

Kim was seen posing in a YSL leather coat, a Skims brown bodysuit, a Balenciaga brown skirt and Balenciaga boots layered over nude toe heels.

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving for an early morning photoshoot in Los Angeles, California | Credit: X/@21metgala

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The Bigger Picture

The post appears to mark the couple’s first public confirmation of their relationship after weeks of speculation.

Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, enjoyed an intimated dinner date in Tokyo |Credit: X/@LH44updates

The pair had already been spotted vacationing together in Tokyo earlier this year. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian was travelling with her three younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, as well as sister Khloé Kardashian and Khloé’s kids True, 7, and Tatum, 3.

Insiders described Hamilton as “an easygoing guy with great energy” who has won over Kardashian’s family.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend Super Bowl LX together

“Kim’s very into him,” the source added. “It’s more than just a casual connection.”

Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, enjoyed an intimated dinner date in Tokyo |Credit: TikTok/GEDA

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spotted together in Tokyo | X/@LH44Fanpage8

Rumours first heated up in mid-March when Hamilton left a flirty comment on one of Kardashian’s sultry Instagram posts from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

Monday’s Reel comes just days after the couple was confirmed to be spending time together in Tokyo, including an intimate dinner date.