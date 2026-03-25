Love in the air as Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoy intimate dinner date in Tokyo

Hamilton and Kardashian appear to have continued their romance in Japan ahead of this weekend's race.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian continue to leave big hints about where their relationship currently stands.

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The pair were spotted on Tuesday night 24, March, enjoying a low-key night out in Tokyo, as part of a series of sightings this week that have fuelled romance rumours, just days before the Japanese Grand Prix.

Fan footage circulating on social media shows the pair stepping out together in the stylish Ginza district, with a sleek black luxury car waiting curbside outside the iconic Dover Street Market.

Lewsis and Kim Kardashian spotted in Tokyo last night pic.twitter.com/MmQ5XbiNW3 — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) March 25, 2026

Dressed casually but looking every bit the power couple, Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, were captured in the viral clip. The moment comes as part of a bigger spring break getaway in Japan, where the seven-time world champion has reportedly been spending quality time with Kim and her three youngest children: Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, along with sister Khloé Kardashian and her kids.

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Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, enjoyed an intimated dinner date in Tokyo |Credit: TikTok/GEDA

Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, enjoyed an intimated dinner date in Tokyo |Credit: TikTok/GEDA

Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, enjoyed an intimated dinner date in Tokyo |Credit: X/@LH44updates

Beside him, Kim, looks effortlessly chic with her dark hair swept up in a sleek high bun, wearing a crisp white graphic tee and leaning in close as she glances down at the table, a polished silver cloche and red cup visible in the foreground, hinting at a relaxed, candlelit dinner. It is understood that Lewis and Kim were joined by her first son Saint, on the date.

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A source close to the family told PEOPLE exclusively that the trip is a relaxed family affair, but the chemistry between the Ferrari driver and the SKIMS founder has not gone unnoticed.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

While neither has officially confirmed a relationship, keeping things delightfully private amid the F1 spotlight, insiders say the pair are 'spending more time together and seeing where things are going.'

Lewis Hamilton's Tokyo drift

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Adding to the thrill of his Japanese adventure, Hamilton made waves yesterday at Yokohama’s legendary Daikoku Parking Area car meet.

Lewis Hamilton rolled up in an iconic red Ferrari F40 | Credit: X

The Ferrari driver rolled up in an iconic red Ferrari F40, a £4 million dream machine he’s long called “a piece of art”, parking it between a Subaru Impreza and a widebody Honda NSX.

Fans lost their minds on social media as the F1 fashionista stepped out in a bucket hat, sunglasses, bomber jacket and jeans, jaws dropping at the sight of the British icon behind the wheel of the rare hypercar.

Lewis enjoying a Ferrari F40 drive through Tokyo tonight 😀 #JapanseGPpic.twitter.com/AJpGaa5BAt — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) March 24, 2026

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It was a full-circle moment for Hamilton, who reportedly sold his entire £13 million supercar collection to focus on art and sustainability, yet couldn’t resist this Ferrari icon ahead of his home race at Suzuka.

Now fourth in the 2026 Drivers’ Championship after strong showings in Australia and China, Hamilton is gearing up for Suzuka practice this Thursday.

When is the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, 29 March 2026 at the Suzuka International Racing Course. It serves as the third round of the Formula 1 season.

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