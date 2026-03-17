Lewis Hamilton is ‘in love’ with Kim Kardashian's Oscar look amid dating buzz

Hamilton could not help but publicly admire Kim Kardashian's sexy Vanity Fair appearance.

Lewis Hamilton has continued to fuel romance rumours following Kim Kardashian’s recent Instagram post showcasing her 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party look.

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The seven-time F1 world champion left a heart-eye emoji (😍) on Kim K's viral post, publicly declaring his love for her Gucci look.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Hamilton left a heart-eye emoji on Kim K's viral post

Kardashian, 45, attended the event in a custom, floor-length gold Gucci gown paired with striking ice-blue contact lenses.

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Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar party | IMAGO

Despite being across the world for the Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton’s public social media nod was seen by fans as a "digital flirtation" that confirms their growing closeness.

The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15, which clashed directly with his racing commitments.

Hamilton did not attend the 2026 Oscars or the subsequent Vanity Fair party having secured his first podium finish with Ferrari in Shanghai.

Lewis Hamilton's first podium for Ferrari | IMAGO

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Despite exploring "every way" to make the 12.5-hour flight, Hamilton confirmed it was logistically impossible to arrive on time due to the 15-hour time zone difference. Although he missed the ceremony, the 41-year-old star celebrated from afar as the F1 movie he co-produced won an Oscar for Best Sound.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's love story

The two have been friends for years, but reports suggest the relationship turned romantic in early 2026.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Super Bowl.

The pair reportedly "hard-launched" their status at Super Bowl LX in February and have since been spotted on a romantic getaway at Estelle Manor in the UK and vacationing together at Lake Powell.

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Sources close to the couple describe them as being in a serious phase, with Hamilton’s recent social media activity serving as his most public endorsement of the relationship yet.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock