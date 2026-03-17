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Lewis Hamilton is ‘in love’ with Kim Kardashian's Oscar look amid dating buzz
Lewis Hamilton has continued to fuel romance rumours following Kim Kardashian’s recent Instagram post showcasing her 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party look.
The seven-time F1 world champion left a heart-eye emoji (😍) on Kim K's viral post, publicly declaring his love for her Gucci look.
Kardashian, 45, attended the event in a custom, floor-length gold Gucci gown paired with striking ice-blue contact lenses.
Despite being across the world for the Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton’s public social media nod was seen by fans as a "digital flirtation" that confirms their growing closeness.
The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15, which clashed directly with his racing commitments.
Hamilton did not attend the 2026 Oscars or the subsequent Vanity Fair party having secured his first podium finish with Ferrari in Shanghai.
Despite exploring "every way" to make the 12.5-hour flight, Hamilton confirmed it was logistically impossible to arrive on time due to the 15-hour time zone difference. Although he missed the ceremony, the 41-year-old star celebrated from afar as the F1 movie he co-produced won an Oscar for Best Sound.
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's love story
The two have been friends for years, but reports suggest the relationship turned romantic in early 2026.
The pair reportedly "hard-launched" their status at Super Bowl LX in February and have since been spotted on a romantic getaway at Estelle Manor in the UK and vacationing together at Lake Powell.
Sources close to the couple describe them as being in a serious phase, with Hamilton’s recent social media activity serving as his most public endorsement of the relationship yet.
While Hamilton and Kardashian have not issued an official joint statement, their relationship is widely considered publicly confirmed through their actions and high-profile outings throughout early 2026