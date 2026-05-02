Former Real Madrid coach interested in Chelsea job

Former Real Madrid coach is open to the Chelsea job, but disagreements over transfer control could derail a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly interested in taking over at Chelsea, but a major disagreement over transfer authority could derail a potential deal.

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Following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea have stepped up their search for a new head coach, with several names under consideration. Among them, Alonso has quickly emerged as one of the standout candidates.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Alonso is interested in taking over at Stamford Bridge following initial contact, but a ‘sticking point’ remains.

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Alonso’s reputation has skyrocketed after leading Bayer Leverkusen to a historic unbeaten domestic double and a stint in Madrid.

Initial talks between both parties are believed to have taken place, with the Spaniard open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s next managerial appointment is seen as pivotal as the club continues its rebuild after a turbulent period marked by inconsistent performances and frequent managerial changes.

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Granting Alonso more control could help attract one of Europe’s brightest coaching minds, but it would also require a shift in the club’s current operational structure.