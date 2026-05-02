Advertisement

Former Real Madrid coach interested in Chelsea job

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:14 - 02 May 2026
Former Real Madrid coach is open to the Chelsea job, but disagreements over transfer control could derail a potential move to Stamford Bridge.
Advertisement

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly interested in taking over at Chelsea, but a major disagreement over transfer authority could derail a potential deal.

Advertisement

Following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea have stepped up their search for a new head coach, with several names under consideration. Among them, Alonso has quickly emerged as one of the standout candidates.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Alonso is interested in taking over at Stamford Bridge following initial contact, but a ‘sticking point’ remains.

Advertisement

Alonso’s reputation has skyrocketed after leading Bayer Leverkusen to a historic unbeaten domestic double and a stint in Madrid.

Initial talks between both parties are believed to have taken place, with the Spaniard open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s next managerial appointment is seen as pivotal as the club continues its rebuild after a turbulent period marked by inconsistent performances and frequent managerial changes.

Advertisement

Granting Alonso more control could help attract one of Europe’s brightest coaching minds, but it would also require a shift in the club’s current operational structure.

For now, talks remain ongoing, but unless a compromise is reached, Chelsea risk missing out on a manager widely regarded as one of the future elite figures in world football.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Hansi Flick Slams Lamine Yamal Rumours as 'Garbage,' Insists He Alone Makes Decisions at Barcelona
Football
02.05.2026
Lamine Yamal’s World Cup chances assessed by Barcelona boss Flick
Championship: Femi Azeez celebrates for Millwall vs Oxford United. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Football
02.05.2026
Femi Azeez ​sends ​screamer to Eric Chelle: Millwall ​winger ​bags brace as Super Eagles ​call ​looms
Arsenal legend crowns Super Eagles icon Okocha most underrated EPL player
Super Eagles
02.05.2026
Arsenal legend crowns Super Eagles icon Okocha most underrated EPL player
Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago
Football
02.05.2026
Don’t be like Senegal: FIFA president warns teams ahead of 2026 World Cup
Former Real Madrid coach interested in Chelsea job
Premier League
02.05.2026
Former Real Madrid coach interested in Chelsea job
Report: Salah set to reject Saudi millions, eyes Osimhen battle in Turkey
Football
02.05.2026
Report: Salah set to reject Saudi millions, eyes Osimhen battle in Turkey