Advertisement

FA bans Chelsea star for 4 years

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:57 - 29 April 2026
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been handed a four-year ban by the English FA following doping allegations.
Advertisement

The FA has officially handed Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk a devastating four-year ban following a gruelling, 18-month legal battle over anti-doping violations. 

Advertisement

The 25-year-old was initially hit with a provisional suspension in December 2024 and was formally charged in June 2025, completely sidelining him from professional football since his final appearance in November 2024. 

What happened

Mudryk, who joined the West London club in the winter of 2023 for a fee potentially rising to £89 million on an eight-and-a-half-year contract, was subsequently barred from Chelsea's Cobham training base, famously forcing him to travel alone to Wrocław to watch his teammates secure the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League title against Real Betis last May. 

Advertisement

Refusing to accept the career-altering punishment, Mudryk's legal representatives at Morgan Sports Law took up a fight, filing a formal appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on February 25, 2026, with both parties currently exchanging written submissions ahead of a hearing date.

Mudryk had a positive test for meldonium, a banned cardiovascular medication known to artificially increase respiratory capacity and stamina. 

Mykhailo Mudryk has had a rough time at Chelsea (Credit: Imago)

According to the FA's official findings, he breached Regulations 3 and 4 of their Anti-Doping Regulations regarding the presence and use of a prohibited substance, allegedly coming into contact with the drug while on duty with the Ukraine national team in October 2024. 

From the outset, Mudryk has vehemently maintained his innocence, stating the failed routine urine test came as a "complete shock" and insisting he had "never knowingly used any banned substances". 

Advertisement

If CAS upholds the FA's decision, the suspension will prove catastrophic for his career trajectory, effectively ruling him out of professional football until late 2028. 

While he awaits the final verdict from the Switzerland-based court, the exiled forward is currently forced to maintain his physical fitness by training with a private coach and hired goalkeepers at non-league outfit Uxbridge FC.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
FA bans Chelsea star for 4 years
Football
29.04.2026
FA bans Chelsea star for 4 years
'We are not happy' - Nnadozie slams CAF after WAFCON postponement
Super Falcons
29.04.2026
'We are not happy' - Nnadozie slams CAF after WAFCON postponement
Man City legend urges Cole Palmer to ditch Chelsea
Premier League
29.04.2026
Man City legend urges Cole Palmer to ditch "Toxic" Chelsea for a better club
'That’s too long without a title' - Bruno Fernandes questions Man United ambition
Premier League
29.04.2026
'That’s too long without a title' - Bruno Fernandes questions Man United ambition
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP
Sports Gist
29.04.2026
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian screen Michael Jackson biopic together ahead of Miami GP
Barcelona add 24-year-old Chelsea star to Osimhen on summer wishlist
Football
29.04.2026
Barcelona add 24-year-old Chelsea star to Osimhen on summer wishlist