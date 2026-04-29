'That’s too long without a title' - Bruno Fernandes questions Man United ambition

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes wants assurances over the club’s direction as he targets Premier League and Champions League success.

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly seeking clarity on the long-term direction of Manchester United as speculation grows over his future at Old Trafford.

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The Portuguese playmaker has been one of the club’s standout performers this season, but concerns over the team’s lack of major trophies have prompted him to question whether the club can match his ambitions.

Fernandes has enjoyed an exceptional campaign, recently registering his 19th assist in a 2-1 victory over Brentford. His creativity and leadership under interim manager Michael Carrick have placed him firmly in contention for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

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With just four matches remaining, the 31-year-old is on the verge of equaling the single-season assist record of 20, currently held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

What Fernandes said

Speaking candidly, the United captain emphasised his desire to compete at the highest level.

He said, “Everyone who comes to Man United wants to win every trophy. You want to fight for all of them.”

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He acknowledged reaching finals but stressed that falling short repeatedly is not enough for a club of United’s stature.

“We went to three finals and didn’t win. That can happen. But at least you’ve been there in the fight. We were close," he added.

Fernandes did not shy away from addressing the club’s prolonged Premier League drought, which dates back to 2013.

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