'We are not happy' - Nnadozie slams CAF after WAFCON postponement

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie expresses disappointment after CAF postponed the 2026 Women’s AFCON

Chiamaka Nnadozie has openly expressed her disappointment following the decision by the Confederation of African Football to postpone the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

The tournament, a key competition for African women’s football and a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, has been moved from its initial March–April window to July 25 through August 16, 2026.

What Nnadozie said

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The Super Falcons goalkeeper did not hide her frustration, revealing that players were already in preparation mode before the announcement.

“We, the players, are not happy about it. We don’t know the reason behind it… we were all prepared,” Nnadozie said.

The sudden shift disrupted a planned 10-day training camp, which was meant to kickstart Nigeria’s pursuit of a record-extending 11th continental title.

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Beyond professional disruption, Nnadozie highlighted how the postponement has affected players and their families on a personal level.

“It’s frustrating for me too because some of my family members already got their tickets, while others have applied for visas,” she added.

Nigeria heads into the rescheduled tournament as defending champions, having clinched their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Nnadozie played a crucial role in that triumph and is expected to be key once again when the competition finally kicks off.

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