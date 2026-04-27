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Naija Stars Abroad

Osimhen's derby magic, Oshoala on rampage: Nigerian stars light up Europe and beyond

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:24 - 27 April 2026
Victor Osimhen returned with a bang in the derby, with Asisat Oshoala, Esther Okoronkwo and Chiamaka Nnadozie leading other impressive displays from Naija Stars Abroad at the weekend.
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Nigerian football talent dazzled across continents this weekend, with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen leading the way after marking his injury comeback with a derby winner.

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Asisat Oshoala unleashed a brace and an assist in Saudi Arabia, and Chiamaka Nnadozie stunning Manchester City. WAFCON 2025 standout Esther Okoronkwo also announced her NWSL return in style.

Here is how the weekend unfoled for Naija Stars Abroad.

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Osimhen leads the way

In Turkey's cauldron, Osimhen fired Galatasaray to a comfortable 3-0 Istanbul derby victory over rivals Fenerbahce in what was a title decider.

Starting for the first time since injury, the lethal forward opened the scoring with his signature instinctive finish. "One hand on the title," as fans chanted, another reminder of his class.

England's Championship crowned Coventry City champions, thanks to Frank Onyeka's stoppage-time assist in a 3-1 rout of Wrexham.

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The midfielder's Bruno Fernandes-esque pass sliced through four defenders, activating his €7m permanent deal. Premier League awaits.

Debuts sparkled too: In his first-ever start since his transfer, Tochukwu Nnadi assisted in Marseille's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Nice, while Nathan Tella set up Leverkusen's 1-0 Bundesliga derby win at FC Koln.

Premier League Naija depth shone as Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze anchored Fulham's 1-0 upset of Aston Villa, Bassey flawless in aerial duels.

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Taiwo Awoniyi assisted off the bench in Nottingham Forest's clean-sheet away win over Sunderland, with Ola Aina solid. Wilfred Ndidi captained Besiktas to Turkish Cup victory.

Women’s football - Super Falcons

Women's stars stole the show. Oshoala, before her remarkable Rashford prediction, netted twice and assisted in Al Hilal's Saudi League opener rout of Eastern Flames.

New season, the same authority, she embodied.
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Nnadozie's multiple saves powered Brighton's WSL shock 3-2 win over leaders Man City.

In the NWSL, Okoronkwo's goal and assist clinched AFC Toronto's away win at Vancouver as the WAFCON 2025 heroine returns for the new season.

From derbies to first starts, Nigeria's global exports proved unstoppable. As Osimhen eyes the Super Lig crown and Oshoala dominates anew, the Super Eagles pipeline pulses with promise.

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Victor Osimhen Asisat Oshoala Esther Okoronkwo Nigeria Nigeria
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