Lookman heartbreak, Iheanacho steals the show & Onyeka's Premier League party — Naija Stars Abroad

What a weekend for Nigerian football abroad. From Glasgow to Madrid, Leverkusen to Udine, Super Eagles stars were at the centre of the action - for all kinds of reasons.

It was one of the busiest and most dramatic weekends of the season for Nigerian and Super Eagles footballers across Europe.

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From joy to heartbreak, debut-worthy cameos to injury scares, here is everything you need to know from this weekend's Naija Stars Abroad.

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SCOTLAND: Iheanacho, the Veteran, does it again

Just when you think Kelechi Iheanacho is done surprising you, he comes off the bench and scores twice in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

The veteran striker, senior man in the truest sense, was the difference maker as Celtic swept aside St Mirren to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.

Iheanacho's clinical brace from the bench was the kind of cameo that reminds everyone exactly why Celtic brought him in. The final awaits

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SPAIN: Lookman scores, but Atletico fall at the last

The heartbreak of the weekend belonged to Ademola Lookman. The winger was on the scoresheet in the Copa del Rey final, but it ultimately counted for nothing as Atletico Madrid were beaten by Real Sociedad in a penalty shootout.

Lookman did his bit, enhancing his reputation for the big occasions once again, but finals have a cruel habit of ignoring individual brilliance.

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🚨🇳🇬 He scores again in a final!!! Truly what Ademola Lookman cannot do does not exist!!! pic.twitter.com/7avYplGvzV — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) April 18, 2026

ENGLAND: Onyeka & Coventry make history, Iwobi scare

The weekend's most emotional story came from the Championship. Frank Onyeka and Coventry City are going up.

A hard-earned draw against Ryan Alebiosu's Blackburn was enough to seal promotion to the Premier League and Alebiosu, to his enormous credit, was arguably the best player on the pitch.

He contributed two chances created, two key passes, two big chances and a perfect dribble completion rate in a losing cause. Promotion for one, a performance to be proud of for the other.

FT. 🏁 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 19, 2026

Elsewhere in England, Ola Aina was solid as Nottingham Forest brushed aside Burnley to move five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, a result that all but guaranteed their top-flight survival.

Josh Maja also chipped in with a goal for West Brom in their away win over Preston, dragging the Baggies five points clear of the Championship drop zone themselves. A good weekend for Nigerians fighting at both ends of the table.

The one sour note came at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Alex Iwobi was forced off in the first half of Fulham's goalless draw against Brentford after pulling his hamstring on 42 minutes.

Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze both featured for Fulham, with Chukwueze replacing Iwobi, but the result and the injury will dominate the headlines from that one. The extent of Iwobi's setback will become clearer in the coming days.

Alex is forced off with an injury and is replaced by Samu. pic.twitter.com/PKqE0VuM6N — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 18, 2026

GERMANY: Tella shines, Leverkusen still lose

Nathan Tella put in a strong performance for Bayer Leverkusen, but it was not enough to prevent a late defeat against Augsburg, inspired, of all people, by Nigerian forward Uchenna Ogundu.

A frustrating result for Leverkusen, though Tella can hold his head high.

ITALY: Okoye denied history, Dele-Bashiru benched

Maduka Okoye was 90 minutes away from a ninth Serie A clean sheet of the season, but substitute Nesta Elphege had other ideas, scoring a stunning winner inside six minutes of coming on to hand Parma a 1-0 victory in Udine.

A cruel end to what has been an outstanding defensive campaign for the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

On a brighter note, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came off the bench to play his part as Lazio claimed an impressive 2-0 away win against Napoli, a result that keeps their European ambitions very much alive.