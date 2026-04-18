Maduka Okoye exposed: Cameroonian boy denies Super Eagles keeper clean sheet in Parma win

Cameroonian forward Nesta Elphege scored a stunning goal to hand Parma a 1-0 win over Udinese on Saturday, denying Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye what would have been his ninth Serie A clean sheet of the season.

Maduka Okoye was on the verge of history, adding another clean sheet to what has been a quietly outstanding Serie A season as Udinese hosted Parma in the Serie A.

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However, the Super Eagles goalkeeper was undone by a moment of individual brilliance from French-Cameroonian substitute Nesta Elphege and Parma walked away from Udine with three points that could prove vital in their survival fight.

The final score at the Bluenergy Stadium read Udinese 0–1 Parma, a result that few had anticipated heading into Matchweek 33.

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Ci pensa Elphege! 3 punti in trasferta per il @1913parmacalcio 🙌#UdineseParma pic.twitter.com/giqeGR7QWO — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) April 18, 2026

Maduka Okoye exposed

Udinese arrived at this fixture having gone over 300 minutes without conceding a Serie A goal, a run that included a stunning 3–0 dismantling of AC Milan last weekend.

Maduka Okoye in Milan last weekend.

Okoye had been central to that defensive solidity, and a ninth clean sheet of the season felt well within reach on a warm, partly cloudy afternoon in Udine. Elphege had other ideas.

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Introduced from the bench, the Cameroonian striker needed just six minutes to make his mark in the most decisive fashion possible.

Cameroon's Nesta Elphege scored the winners vs Udinese

Collecting the ball just outside the Udinese penalty area, Elphege turned superbly with wonderful close control, getting the better of two defenders in the process before finding himself one-on-one with Okoye.

Composed and clinical, he rolled a calm left-footed finish past the onrushing Nigerian, a goal that Okoye, for all his quality this season, simply had no chance of stopping.

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It was the only moment of genuine quality in an otherwise tightly contested affair. Referee Davide Di Marco had little controversy to manage as both sides largely cancelled each other out across 90 minutes, with Udinese struggling to unlock a Parma side that defended with organisation and hunger throughout.

For Parma, the relief was palpable. They had gone six matches without a win before today and had slipped to 14th in the table with 39 points, perilously close to the relegation picture.

Their social media said it all moments after the final whistle: "THREE MAJOR POINTS IN THE BAG — FORZAAAAAA PARMAAAAA."

It was also their first win in Udine since 2019, a detail that added further weight to a victory that may prove a turning point in their season.

For Okoye and Udinese, the defeat stings in multiple ways. The clean sheet record, which would have been another personal landmark for the 25-year-old, is gone, and so is the unbeaten streak that had breathed fresh air into their top-half ambitions.

Sitting 11th with 43 points, Udinese remain comfortably placed, but the manner of the defeat, broken by a substitute within minutes of his arrival, will leave the coach and players searching for answers ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

Okoye, despite the concession, has still enjoyed a season that demands recognition. Eight Serie A clean sheets remains a remarkable return for a goalkeeper operating in a mid-table side, and his performances have firmly established him as one of the division's more reliable last lines of defence.