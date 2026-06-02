“I don't casually date” — Maya Jama finally breaks silence after breaking up with Rúben Dias

The Man City star has since denied cheating claims following their split.

Love Island host Maya Jama has finally addressed her split from Manchester City defender Rúben Dias, days after the Portuguese footballer publicly shut down cheating rumours.

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In a comment on the podcast Cocktails and Takeaways, which discussed the breakdown of their 18-month relationship, Maya shared a candid and dignified response that quickly racked up nearly 2,000 likes.

What Maya Jama said

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias in Ibiza during the summer break | Credit: Daily Mail

Taking to the comments section of a clip from a recent episode of the podcast, the Bristol native did not hold back.

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“Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway,” she wrote as per The Sun.

Maya Jama at the 2024 Fashion Awards | Imago

She continued: “I’m an all or nothing girl, I don’t casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends. I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.”

The bigger picture

The couple mutually ended their romance in late April 2026, citing intense career commitments.

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Ruben Dias and Maya Jama on a lunch date | Credit: Raw Image Ltd via The Sun

Dias is preparing for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal, while Maya has been busy filming The Celebrity Traitors and preparing to host the next series of Love Island.

Dias recently posted a lengthy Instagram statement denying any infidelity, mentioning that even his 85-year-old grandfather had asked him about the cheating rumours.

Man City defender Ruben Dias | Imago

Maya Jama is of Somali descent | Imago

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Maya’s comment appears to be her first direct response to the public narrative surrounding the breakup.