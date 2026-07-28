WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons coach reveals approach ahead of Malawi clash
Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has cautioned his players against taking Malawi lightly as Nigeria prepares to defend its Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.
The reigning African champions will face the Scorchers in their opening Group C fixture on Tuesday night at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
'We have huge respect for all our opponents' - Madugu
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday, Madugu stressed that every nation competing at the tournament had earned its place and deserved to be treated with respect.
He said, "We have huge respect for all our opponents. Every team that qualifies for this tournament deserves commendation and a lot of respect. Yes, they are debutants, but they are a very good side."
The coach insisted Nigeria would approach the encounter with maximum concentration despite Malawi making their first appearance at the continental showpiece.
Madugu warned that every team at the tournament arrived with the ambition of winning, making complacency a dangerous approach.
"We don't take anything for granted. Everybody is coming here with a purpose and a mission, so you don't undermine or underestimate what anybody can do," he added.
The coach reaffirmed that the Super Falcons remain fully focused on retaining the continental title they won dramatically at the previous edition.
He added, "We are here for the defence of the WAFCON trophy and the team is fully ready and set to go. We will stick to our game plan and our mission."
Nigeria heads into the tournament as the most successful team in the history of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, having won a record 10 titles.
Victory over Malawi would provide the Super Falcons with the perfect start to their quest for an unprecedented 11th continental crown.
The Group C fixture is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Nigeria time, while the other group match will see Zambia's Copper Queens face Egypt's Cleopatras.