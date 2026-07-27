WAFCON 2026: We are coming for the crown - Morocco’s 4-0 warning to the Super Falcons
If the Super Falcons were watching the opening night of WAFCON 2026, they would have seen a team that has clearly moved on from the heartbreak of the 2025 final.
Morocco didn't just win their opening match against Kenya; they produced a tactical demolition that signals a new era for the Atlas Lionesses.
Playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Rabat, Jorge Vilda’s side looked like a team on a mission, sweeping aside the Harambee Starlets 4-0 in a performance defined by relentless pressure and clinical execution.
The First-Half Blitz
The contest was effectively over before the halftime whistle. After a tense opening 20 minutes, Sakina Ouzraoui broke the deadlock with a laser-focused low strike.
Home Energy of the Day from the Atlas Lionesses! 🇲🇦#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/gRJMl4XUJQ— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 26, 2026
That goal opened the floodgates. Meriem Atiq quickly doubled the advantage with a towering header from a corner, before Ibtissam Jraidi joined the party with a header of her own to make it 3-0.
Kenya, returning to this stage after ten years away, looked shell-shocked by the speed and physicality of the Moroccan attack.
Sakina Ouzraoui doing what she does best. 😮💨🇲🇦#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/XMR3VMv4fU— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 26, 2026
Jraidi Leads the Charge
Any hope of a Kenyan comeback was extinguished just two minutes after the restart. Jraidi grabbed her second of the night, capping off a performance that underlined why she is one of the most feared forwards on the continent.
With a four-goal cushion, Vilda was able to rotate his squad, preserving energy for the battles ahead.
The Bigger Picture: A Message to Nigeria
Morocco now sits atop Group A, edging out Algeria on goal difference. While it's only the first match, the level of "preparation" Vilda alluded to post-match was evident.
“It's a good start,” Vilda remarked calmly after the final whistle. “When you start a tournament like this, it means you've had good preparation. I'm satisfied.”
With the top four teams in this expanded 16-team tournament qualifying directly for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, Morocco has already taken a giant leap toward that goal.
But more importantly, they have proven they have the firepower to challenge the Super Falcons for the ultimate prize.