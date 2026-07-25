'Nothing is impossible' – Egypt star ready to unfazed by Super Falcons WAFCON challenge

Super Falcons will have their work cut out for them against their WAFCON Group C opponents

Egypt goalkeeper Habiba Sabry has declared that her side fears no opponent ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, insisting they are capable of causing a major upset against defending champions Nigeria.

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The shot-stopper believes the Pharaohs can take inspiration from Egypt's men's team, whose impressive FIFA World Cup campaign has given the women's squad renewed belief.

Sabry inspired by Egypt's World Cup heroes

Fresh from winning the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League Best Goalkeeper award, Sabry said Egypt are entering the tournament with confidence despite returning to WAFCON after a 10-year absence.

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The goalkeeper pointed to the men's historic run to the World Cup round of 16, where they also recorded their first-ever victory at the tournament, as proof that Egyptian football is capable of achieving new milestones.

"Nothing is impossible. I believe in our ability to succeed," Sabry told Reuters. While acknowledging the challenge awaiting Mohamed Kamal's side in Morocco, she insisted the players are determined to represent their country with pride.

Egypt secured their place in the expanded 16-team competition after initially falling short in qualifying, benefiting from CAF's decision to increase the number of participating teams from 12.

Egypt unfazed by Super Falcons challenge

Drawn in Group C, Egypt begin their campaign against 2022 bronze medallists Zambia before facing Malawi and record 10-time champions Nigeria's Super Falcons.

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Despite the daunting task of taking on some of Africa's strongest teams, Sabry said Egypt are refusing to be intimidated by their opponents' pedigree.

"We're not focusing on that," she said when asked about the quality of the teams in their group. "They're experienced teams, but we hope we can achieve something special and represent ourselves well."