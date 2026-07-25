In a pre-season Friendly, Super Eagles of Nigeria star Samuel Chukwueze was the star with a stunning goal for AC Milan in 9-0 win against Perth Glory.

In a pre-season Friendly, Super Eagles of Nigeria star Samuel Chukwueze was the star with a stunning goal for AC Milan in 9-0 win against Perth Glory.

Chukwueze channels inner Yamal in attempt to save AC Milan career under Amorim

Samuel Chukwueze is fighting hard to keep his place in the AC Milan squad

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze produced a moment of magic reminiscent of Lamine Yamal as he inspired AC Milan's comeback in their opening pre-season friendly against Celtic.

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The Super Eagles winger delivered a stunning outside-of-the-foot assist to help the Rossoneri recover from two goals down, boosting his hopes of earning a prominent role under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Chukwueze sparks Milan comeback with brilliant assist

Chukwueze began the match on the bench but was introduced at the start of the second half after AC Milan endured a disastrous opening 45 minutes.

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Defensive mistakes had allowed Celtic to race into a two-goal lead, with Camilo Duran capitalising on a misplaced pass before veteran James Forrest doubled the Scottish champions' advantage.

Amorim's changes transformed the contest, as Francesco Camarda pulled one back from the penalty spot before Chukwueze produced the game's standout moment.

Picking up the ball on the wing, the Nigerian skipped past his marker before delivering a sensational outside-of-the-left-foot cross into the box, drawing comparisons with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's trademark technique.

Camarda rose highest to power home the header and complete Milan's comeback, while Chukwueze continued to torment Celtic's defence with his pace and direct running for the remainder of the match.

Super Eagles winger fighting for fresh start

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The encouraging display comes at a crucial time for Chukwueze following an uncertain spell at San Siro.

After a proposed move to Fulham failed to materialise, the Nigerian is determined to prove his worth to Amorim ahead of the new Serie A season.

His lively cameo demonstrated the creativity and attacking threat he can offer from wide areas, giving the new Milan boss another option as he begins implementing his tactical ideas.