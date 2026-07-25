We won't make same mistakes like Man United and Arsenal — Maresca says

New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is confident in the club's post-Pep Guardiola survival.

Enzo Maresca has expressed confidence that Manchester City will successfully navigate the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola without suffering a prolonged period of decline.

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The Italian tactician recently took the reins at the Etihad Stadium following Guardiola's exit earlier this summer, stepping into one of the most high-pressure roles in European football.

Maresca notes historical post-manager slumps

Replacing an iconic figure is historically a massive challenge in the English top flight. Maresca acknowledged the difficulties faced by rival clubs following the exits of their own long-serving managers.

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Manchester United famously struggled to maintain their dominance after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and are still enduring a prolonged Premier League title drought.

Similarly, Arsenal faced years of instability following Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018, missing out on regular Champions League qualification for several consecutive seasons.

Enzo Maresca, new Man City manager || Imago

"The managers with many years at the same club, after it’s always a struggle a bit – after Sir Alex, after Arsene," Maresca noted candidly.

"But also it’s a challenge to try to do the right things immediately for this organisation, for the fans, for everyone," he added.

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Manchester City leadership praised for stability

Despite the historical precedents, the new manager believes Manchester City's boardroom competence will protect the club from a similar fate.

Maresca highlighted the structural consistency behind the scenes as the true foundation of the club's success over the past decade and a half.

"I think the organisation is the main thing," Maresca stated. "This club, this organisation, they had three managers in 17 years. This is not normal. It does not happen often."

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The manager pointed to the reliable transitions between his predecessors as proof of the club's robust long-term planning.

Before Guardiola's decade in charge between 2016 and 2026, City enjoyed highly successful stints under Roberto Mancini (2009–2013) and Manuel Pellegrini (2013–2016), with both managers securing Premier League titles.

"So this probably is one of the things why I'm confident that we can do a great job; we can continue to do the job that has been done in the last 14, 15 years, since Roberto Mancini, and then after Manuel Pellegrini and, as you said, for ten years Pep," he concluded.

Maresca faces an immense task to replicate the domestic and European dominance established during the Guardiola era.