Barcelona set transfer deadline amid contract standoff with 16-goal star

Barcelona have reportedly set a deadline date to deal with the transfer situation of a coveted star.

Barcelona have reportedly set a deadline to resolve the future of Spanish international Ferran Torres, as Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be plotting a move for him.

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The 26-year-old forward is currently enjoying a post-tournament holiday in Ibiza, but his immediate club future is approaching a decisive moment.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have scheduled a face-to-face meeting with the attacker for next week to demand absolute clarity on his intentions.

Barcelona demand contract clarity from Torres

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The urgency from the Camp Nou hierarchy stems directly from the player's precarious contract situation.

Torres is entering the final year of his current deal, which is set to expire in June 2027, and he has yet to agree to an extension.

Barcelona have already tabled a contract renewal offer, hoping to retain the forward who has delivered a solid return (65 goals and 22 assists in 207 appearances) since joining from Manchester City for €55 million in January 2022.

However, if Torres formally rejects the new deal during their upcoming meeting, the club are prepared to immediately listen to serious transfer offers to avoid losing him as a free agent next summer.

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Paris Saint-Germain push for transfer agreement

The contract standoff has opened the door for Paris Saint-Germain to launch a concrete pursuit.

According to Sky Italia, Torres has already reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with the French champions.

PSG manager Luis Enrique, who previously managed Torres for the Spanish national team, has reportedly made a request of the club to land his daughter's former boyfriend.

While French outlet Foot01 claims PSG are preparing an initial bid in the region of €35 million, Barcelona are expected to hold out for a transfer fee closer to their €50 million valuation.

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Torres rides high on World Cup heroics

The transfer speculation follows a historic summer for the Barcelona forward on the international stage.

Torres cemented his legacy by scoring the extra-time winning goal (106th minute) for Spain during their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

Despite being utilised primarily as a substitute throughout the tournament, the 26-year-old delivered when it mattered most, securing Spain's second World Cup title.