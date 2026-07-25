Don't compare him to Isak — Newcastle boss desperate for Arsenal target to stay

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits Bruno Guimarães could leave St James' Park this summer.

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Arsenal have not yet submitted an official approach, opting instead to test the waters through third parties.

That roundabout route has annoyed Newcastle bosses, who want to see if the Gunners are serious about making a formal bid.

Eddie Howe opens up on Bruno to Arsenal

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Addressing the speculation after a pre-season match, Howe made it clear he wants to keep his star man:

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimares in Premier League action | Imago

"I’ve spoken to Bruno before, during, and after the World Cup. We have had some really good conversations.

"He’s just a fantastic person. I don’t know what’s going to happen with his future; that’s for other people to speculate about. There are conversations I’m not part of."

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Howe also shut down any comparisons to Alexander Isak's bitter exit last summer.

"I don’t think it’s fair to compare him to Isak. You’ve got to look at it in its own right. He’s captain of our club and has been an unbelievable player through the whole time we have worked together.