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Vinicius Jr to Arsenal: Jose Mourinho stance revealed as Gunners prepare bid

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:50 - 25 July 2026
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Jose Mourinho's decision regarding a potential transfer of Vinicius Junior to Real Madrid has been revealed.
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Newly returned Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has reportedly ruled out the sale of Vinícius Júnior to Arsenal this summer.

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According to the Telegraph, the Portuguese coach informed club executives that he expects all core squad members to be kept off the transfer market.

Arsenal hold genuine interest in the 26-year-old Brazilian forward as they seek to upgrade their left flank. Although no official club-to-club negotiations have taken place, the Gunners have monitored the situation closely, particularly after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Vinícius presents a problem for Los Blancos as he is out of contract next summer and negotiations on a new deal have made little progress.

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Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

So far, Arsenal have signed the attacker Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34m and free-agent goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Gunners remain in the market for more reinforcements and are expected to complete a deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain keen on a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The 30-year-old has reportedly informed club chiefs of his decision to move back to Spain, but City maintain hope of a resolution in contract talks.

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