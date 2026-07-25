34-time league champions sign World Cup hero Cape Verde goalkeeper
Cape Verde international goalkeeper Vozinha has joined Chilean football powerhouse Colo Colo following his outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he emerged as one of the tournament's biggest surprise stars.
The 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, will leave Portuguese second-tier club Chaves after helping Cape Verde enjoy a memorable World Cup campaign.
Colo Colo confirm agreement
Colo Colo, 34-time Chilean league champions, president Aníbal Mosa confirmed the club has reached an agreement to sign the veteran goalkeeper, who is expected to arrive in Chile within days.
🚨🇨🇻 Vozinha to Colo Colo, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Cape Verde goalkeeper.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2026
Documents yet to be signed, likely to happen over the weekend and then time to travel for medical tests.
Vozinha, ready for new chapter in Chile. 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/La6gjffDBL
"Vozinha is set to become a Colo Colo player," Mosa announced ahead of the club's league fixture.
He added, "He will arrive in Chile in the coming days, undergo the necessary medical tests, and will then be presented here at the Monumental Stadium."
The Chilean giants moved swiftly to secure the experienced shot-stopper following his impressive displays on football's biggest stage.
World Cup performances turned heads
Vozinha played a pivotal role in Cape Verde's historic World Cup run, producing a series of outstanding performances against some of the world's strongest teams.
He was instrumental in Cape Verde's goalless draw against eventual champions Spain, making several important saves to frustrate the European giants.
The experienced goalkeeper also impressed during Cape Verde's dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the knockout stage. His performances established him as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.
Vozinha's rise to international prominence is one of football's most inspiring stories. Unlike many elite footballers, he did not sign his first professional contract until the age of 26, but has since built an impressive career featuring spells in Cyprus, Slovakia, Moldova, Angola, and Portugal.
The World Cup also transformed Vozinha into an online sensation. His heroic performances, coupled with endorsements from popular Brazilian streamer and influencer Casimiro, sparked an extraordinary surge in popularity across social media.
His Instagram following reportedly skyrocketed from around 50,000 followers before the tournament to nearly 30 million, making him one of the competition's biggest off-field success stories.