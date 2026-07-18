"Messi is the best player in the world" – Cape Verde hero Vozinha relives magical World Cup encounter

Cape Verde goalkeeping hero Vozinha was full of praise for Argentina's Lionel Messi

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has opened up about his unforgettable experience sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The African minnows captured the hearts of football fans worldwide by pushing defending champions Argentina to the absolute limit in a dramatic Round of 32 clash in Miami, which only settled in a narrow 3-2 extra-time defeat.

Pushing the World Champions to the Edge

Cape Verde, the third-smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup, refused to be intimidated by the tournament favourites.

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Despite Lionel Messi opening the scoring in the 29th minute, the Blue Sharks twice fought back, dragging the match into extra time before a heartbreaking 111th-minute own goal sealed their exit.

Reflecting on the famous battle, the 40-year-old goalkeeper expressed immense pride saying, "Playing against Argentina was fantastic. We had a real chance to win right until the very end. It was a very special moment for me and for Cape Verde, we showed the world that we have quality players too."

Facing the Ultimate Magician

Vozinha was the undeniable hero of the match, racking up eight crucial saves during regulation time, including multiple jaw-dropping stops to deny Messi a second goal from open play and free-kicks.

The veteran keeper, who concluded a historic tournament campaign with a tournament-high 25 saves, was full of humility and praise when speaking about matching up against the Argentine captain.

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"Messi is a player who needs no introduction. For me, he is the best player in the world. He has been doing this for over 20 years, and it was a massive pleasure to play against him, Vozinha said"