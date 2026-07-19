2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi pens heartfelt letter ahead of Argentina vs Spain final
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has sent a deeply emotional message to supporters ahead of Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, insisting that the journey with his teammates remains far more significant than the destination.
The defending champions are set to face a formidable Spain side at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.
Despite the stakes, the 39-year-old forward took a moment to reflect on the bond forged within the squad during their month-long pursuit of back-to-back global titles.
A story that cannot be erased
Taking to his official Instagram account on the eve of the match, Messi expressed profound gratitude to the entire Argentine contingent.
"The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey,” Messi wrote.
He highlighted the deep emotional chemistry and unwavering resilience that has bonded manager Lionel Scaloni's squad through all their intense knockout battles.
“Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step,” he continued. “Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this national team as a family.”
While Spain enters the contest as the odds-on favourites following their composed 2-0 semi-final victory over France, Messi remains entirely resolute in the legacy his team has already secured.
“Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase,” he added, before concluding with a rallying cry: “Vamos, Argentina.”
World Cup already achieved
For Messi, the serene perspective stems from a career that has already achieved unparalleled global domination.
He successfully exorcised years of painful near-misses by leading Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles, perfectly bridging the gap with the ultimate triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.