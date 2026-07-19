2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi pens heartfelt letter ahead of Argentina vs Spain final

Argentina's ace Lionel Messi took to social media to send a message to fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has sent a deeply emotional message to supporters ahead of Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, insisting that the journey with his teammates remains far more significant than the destination.

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The defending champions are set to face a formidable Spain side at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Despite the stakes, the 39-year-old forward took a moment to reflect on the bond forged within the squad during their month-long pursuit of back-to-back global titles.

A story that cannot be erased

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Taking to his official Instagram account on the eve of the match, Messi expressed profound gratitude to the entire Argentine contingent.

"The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey,” Messi wrote.

He highlighted the deep emotional chemistry and unwavering resilience that has bonded manager Lionel Scaloni's squad through all their intense knockout battles.

“Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step,” he continued. “Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this national team as a family.”

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While Spain enters the contest as the odds-on favourites following their composed 2-0 semi-final victory over France, Messi remains entirely resolute in the legacy his team has already secured.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase,” he added, before concluding with a rallying cry: “Vamos, Argentina.”

World Cup already achieved

For Messi, the serene perspective stems from a career that has already achieved unparalleled global domination.

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