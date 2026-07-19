10 Goals, 4 Records, 1 Farewell: The Numbers Behind the Most Historic Bronze Final in World Cup History

The Bronze final nobody expected to matter turned into one of the games of the entire tournament

Nobody circles the third-place play-off on their calendar. And yet France vs England somehow delivered one of the wildest, most historic 90-plus minutes of the entire 2026 World Cup.

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England stormed into a 4-0 half-time lead, looking every bit like a side cruising to a comfortable send-off.

France had other ideas, roaring back into the contest and coming within a whisker of a full-blown comeback, only for England to find two late goals of their own to hold off the fightback and win 6-4.

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Ten goals, two teams refusing to let the other have the last word, and a Bronze final that will be talked about for years.

England are #FIFAWorldCup Bronze Final winners 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 18, 2026

MBAPPE WRITES HIMSELF INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Buried somewhere in the chaos of that scoreline is one of the most remarkable individual achievements the World Cup has ever produced.

Kylian Mbappe now has 22 goals in 22 World Cup matches, more than any player in the history of the tournament.

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Add to that the fact he's just the fourth player ever to reach double figures at a single World Cup, and the first to manage it in 56 years, and you start to appreciate exactly what kind of company he's just entered.

🚨🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé: “To be honest, I would have preferred to NOT be top-scorer and be in the World Cup final”. pic.twitter.com/h02C8jt7v5 — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 19, 2026

OLISE'S QUIET MASTERCLASS

While Mbappe grabbed the spotlight, it was Michael Olise quietly rewriting the assist record books all tournament long.

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His two assists in the Bronze final pushed his World Cup total to seven, surpassing Pelé's previous record of six, a mark that had stood since 1970.

And in a detail that speaks to just how devastating the Mbappe-Olise partnership has been, five of those seven assists went directly to Mbappe; a record for the most assists from one player to another across a single World Cup.

BELLINGHAM SEALS IT

At the other end, it was Jude Bellingham who had the final word, netting deep into second-half stoppage time to seal England's chaotic win.

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That goal took his tournament tally to seven, a new England record for the most goals scored by a player at a single World Cup.

Even setting aside the individual milestones, the match itself broke new ground.

It was the first World Cup game in 64 years to see both teams score four or more goals, since a 4-4 thriller between the Soviet Union and Colombia back in 1962.

It was also the highest-scoring game at this entire tournament, a feat not matched since Hungary's 10-1 demolition of El Salvador in 1982.

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Bukayo Saka got in on the milestone-hunting too, becoming just the second England player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout match, joining Sir Geoff Hurst's legendary treble in the 1966 final.

And Bellingham added another quirky historical footnote of his own: he's now only the second substitute in World Cup history to attempt five or more dribbles in a match and complete every single one, joining Argentina's Claudio Caniggia against Cameroon back in 1990.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

For England, this result confirms their second-best World Cup finish in history, behind only their famous win on home soil in 1966.

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It's a fitting cap to a tournament that will be remembered for individual brilliance, chaotic scorelines, and history rewritten on almost every page, that also signals the end of Didier Deschamps reign in France.