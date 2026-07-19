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Maradona’s son doubles down, declares even 10 World Cups will not make Messi greater than his dad

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:44 - 19 July 2026
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Lionel Messi has been told in no uncertain terms that he will never be greater than Diego Maradona
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Lionel Messi could make history by leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles against Spain, but Diego Maradona Jr. insists no achievement will ever place the Inter Miami captain above his legendary father.

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Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, the son of the late Diego Maradona dismissed the long-running debate over Argentina's two greatest football icons, arguing that the comparison should never have existed.

Maradona Jr. praises Messi but rejects the comparison

While refusing to rank Messi alongside his father, Maradona Jr. was full of praise for the Argentina captain and his influence on the national team.

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He described the Albiceleste as a united group driven by character, commitment and an unwavering desire to win, adding that Messi's leadership had been instrumental in guiding the defending champions to another World Cup final.

However, he drew a firm line when asked whether Messi's achievements had brought him level with Diego Maradona. "With all due respect, anyone making such a comparison is highly foolish," he said.

Maradona Jr. pointed out that Messi himself has previously acknowledged Maradona's place in Argentine football history, insisting his father remains the country's greatest-ever player.

'He could win 10 World Cups' — Maradona Jr unwilling to budge

Maradona Jr. also argued that comparing players from different eras is fundamentally unfair because of how much football has changed.

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He noted that his father played in a far more physical period when dangerous tackles often went unpunished, while modern football offers greater protection to attacking players. In his view, the conditions under which both men built their legacies are too different for any meaningful comparison.

Even with Messi standing on the brink of history, Maradona Jr. believes the historical order will remain unchanged.

"He will become an even more significant figure for the country, but in the context of this comparison, it will change nothing," he said before delivering his strongest verdict. "He could win 10 World Cups, and it still would not change a thing."

If La Albiceleste defeat Spain, Messi will become the first Argentinian captain to win multiple World Cup titles, consecutively, no less.

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