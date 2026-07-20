Argentina declares national holiday for team’s achievement despite World Cup final loss

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, has announced a national holiday to honour the national team's performance in the World Cup, despite their defeat to Spain in the final.

The surprising move came after Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

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The Albiceleste, who were defending their title, failed to register a single shot on target during the match in New York.

Despite the loss, the government opted to recognise the team's journey to the final. The decision allows the players and coaching staff to choose the date for the celebration.

Javier Milei’s holiday statement

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In a statement on the social media platform X, President Milei addressed the public's anticipation of a celebration.

Argentina president Javier Milei || Image credit: Imago

"Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the players and the technical staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday," he wrote.

Defending the team's efforts, Milei posted a message of support for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

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"Thank you so much, players," he stated. "[We fought] until the end with our boots on. Argentina are always at the top."

With the tournament now over, attention turns to the future of the squad. The coaching staff faces the task of integrating new players as several veterans, including Messi, are expected to retire from international football.

Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain || Imago