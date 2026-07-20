‘I'm going to talk to the president’ - Scaloni tearfully opens up on Argentina future after final defeat
Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time in the World Cup final, where they were largely outmatched, managing only two shots compared to Spain's 20.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a heroic performance to keep his side in the game, but Spain's persistence paid off.
Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, shortly after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card, sealing the victory for La Roja.
Scaloni on his future
Following the defeat, Scaloni cast doubt on his continuation in the role during a tearful post-match press conference.
While he confirmed he would speak with the Argentinian Football Association about his future, he admitted the emotional toll of the job might be too much to bear.
"I haven't spoken with Leo [Messi]. As for me, I'm going to talk to the president. I have an idea of what I want to do," Scaloni stated.
"I'll fulfil the contract and then we'll see. The truth is, I feel the need to think, because I don't know if I'll be able to do something as big as this."
Breaking down in tears, he expressed his gratitude and the weight of his position. "I'm grateful to the president for giving me an opportunity like this, for being in this position.
“Being in the place I am, a dream come true for everyone. We tried until the very last moment to give our all as a coaching staff and as players. It's only right that I can take this time to think about it."