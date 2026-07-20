‘I'm going to talk to the president’ - Scaloni tearfully opens up on Argentina future after final defeat

An emotional Lionel Scaloni has suggested he may step down as Argentina's head coach, revealing he needs time to "think" about his future after a heartbreaking World Cup final loss to Spain.

Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time in the World Cup final, where they were largely outmatched, managing only two shots compared to Spain's 20.

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Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a heroic performance to keep his side in the game, but Spain's persistence paid off.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, shortly after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card, sealing the victory for La Roja.

Scaloni on his future

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Following the defeat, Scaloni cast doubt on his continuation in the role during a tearful post-match press conference.

While he confirmed he would speak with the Argentinian Football Association about his future, he admitted the emotional toll of the job might be too much to bear.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni || AFP

"I haven't spoken with Leo [Messi]. As for me, I'm going to talk to the president. I have an idea of what I want to do," Scaloni stated.

"I'll fulfil the contract and then we'll see. The truth is, I feel the need to think, because I don't know if I'll be able to do something as big as this."

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Breaking down in tears, he expressed his gratitude and the weight of his position. "I'm grateful to the president for giving me an opportunity like this, for being in this position.