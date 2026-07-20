Advertisement

‘I'm going to talk to the president’ - Scaloni tearfully opens up on Argentina future after final defeat

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:44 - 20 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Scaloni tearfully opens up on Argentina future
An emotional Lionel Scaloni has suggested he may step down as Argentina's head coach, revealing he needs time to "think" about his future after a heartbreaking World Cup final loss to Spain.
Advertisement

Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time in the World Cup final, where they were largely outmatched, managing only two shots compared to Spain's 20. 

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a heroic performance to keep his side in the game, but Spain's persistence paid off. 

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, shortly after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card, sealing the victory for La Roja.

Scaloni on his future 

Advertisement

Following the defeat, Scaloni cast doubt on his continuation in the role during a tearful post-match press conference.

While he confirmed he would speak with the Argentinian Football Association about his future, he admitted the emotional toll of the job might be too much to bear.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni || AFP
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni || AFP

"I haven't spoken with Leo [Messi]. As for me, I'm going to talk to the president. I have an idea of what I want to do," Scaloni stated

"I'll fulfil the contract and then we'll see. The truth is, I feel the need to think, because I don't know if I'll be able to do something as big as this."

Advertisement

Breaking down in tears, he expressed his gratitude and the weight of his position. "I'm grateful to the president for giving me an opportunity like this, for being in this position. 

“Being in the place I am, a dream come true for everyone. We tried until the very last moment to give our all as a coaching staff and as players. It's only right that I can take this time to think about it."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons
20.07.2026
Super Falcons intensify WAFCON preparations with 19 players in camp
Scholes urges Tuchel to drop Declan Rice
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
'We are so close' - Declan Rice believes England can win major trophy
Tynan Thompson: Why Man United’s £4m gamble could be Michael Carrick's secret weapon
Premier League
20.07.2026
Tynan Thompson: Why Man United’s £4m gamble could be Michael Carrick's secret weapon
Man United fans make Lisandro Martinez feelings known after latest injury setback
Premier League
20.07.2026
Leave our club! Man United fans make Lisandro Martinez feelings known after latest injury setback
The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO
Football
20.07.2026
'Are you not ashamed?' — Nigerian fans demolish Super Eagles admin over disgraceful World Cup post
Messi and Cucurella in the World Cup final || AFP
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup final recap: Dirty Messi and Argentina got what they deserved against Spain