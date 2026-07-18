‘He doesn’t stop surprising us’ - Scaloni claims only Messi knows when he will retire

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has dismissed speculation about Lionel Messi's international future, stating that only the captain himself knows if he will retire after the World Cup final against Spain.

Messi has been in exceptional form, scoring eight goals and providing four assists, placing him in a tie for the Golden Boot with France's Kylian Mbappé.

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His leadership was crucial in Argentina's 2-1 semi-final win over England, where he delivered another match-winning performance.

The retirement rumours persist despite another stellar campaign from the 39-year-old forward.

Scaloni on Messi’s retirement

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As Argentina prepares for the championship match, questions surrounding Messi's potential final appearance for his country have intensified.

During a press conference in New York City on Friday, Scaloni made it clear he had no insight into his star player's plans beyond the tournament.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni || AFP

When pressed on whether he expects Messi to continue playing for the national team, the 2022 World Cup-winning coach emphasised that the decision rests solely with the player.

"What do I know? Ask him," Scaloni responded with a laugh. "I don’t have the faintest idea, to be honest. He doesn’t stop surprising us."

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Scaloni also took the opportunity to praise his team's remarkable journey and sustained success over the past few years.

"It's very difficult to do this. They've achieved things that back in the day were totally unthinkable," he said.

Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago

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"I told them yesterday that they had done something unbelievable and that I was deeply thankful. My whole staff and myself will be thankful forever."