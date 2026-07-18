‘Shutting him down completely is impossible’ - Iniesta warns Spain of Messi’s threat

Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta has cautioned his home nation that completely neutralising Lionel Messi in a potential World Cup final is an unrealistic goal.

Spain are on the verge of one of their greatest challenges as they aim to add a second star to their jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defeating a formidable Argentinian side in the final would be a landmark achievement for this new generation of Spanish talent.

Iniesta advises Spain

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man who scored Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning goal believes victory against Argentina would depend on Spain dictating the game's tempo rather than fixating on the Argentine captain.

Andres Iniesta, Spanish legend || imago

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE from New York, Iniesta, the hero of Spain's 2010 triumph, offered his perspective on the monumental clash.

When asked how to counter the genius of his former Barcelona teammate, Iniesta was clear that it's not a one-man job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Shutting him down completely is impossible," he stated. "It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along."

Reflecting on Messi's sensational tournament form, which has seen him score eight goals and provide four assists, Iniesta expressed his admiration.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago