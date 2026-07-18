‘Shutting him down completely is impossible’ - Iniesta warns Spain of Messi’s threat
Spain are on the verge of one of their greatest challenges as they aim to add a second star to their jersey.
The Spanish side defeated France 2-0 in the semi-final to book a place in the final against Messi’s Argentina.
Defeating a formidable Argentinian side in the final would be a landmark achievement for this new generation of Spanish talent.
Iniesta advises Spain
The man who scored Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning goal believes victory against Argentina would depend on Spain dictating the game's tempo rather than fixating on the Argentine captain.
Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE from New York, Iniesta, the hero of Spain's 2010 triumph, offered his perspective on the monumental clash.
When asked how to counter the genius of his former Barcelona teammate, Iniesta was clear that it's not a one-man job.
"Shutting him down completely is impossible," he stated. "It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along."
Reflecting on Messi's sensational tournament form, which has seen him score eight goals and provide four assists, Iniesta expressed his admiration.
"There are no words, or I just don't know how to describe it," he said. "The determination, conviction, and everything he does in every single game is something you just have to take your hat off to."