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‘Super Eagles sef go beat Argentina’ — Fans clown Messi and Co. after zero shots on target in loss to Spain

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:58 - 19 July 2026
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Fans dropped scathing reviews of Argentina's performance in their 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain
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Argentina's disappointing display in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with some fans claiming Nigeria's Super Eagles would have fared better against Spain.

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Lionel Scaloni's side were beaten 1-0 after extra time, producing one of the most passive attacking performances ever seen in a World Cup final.

Fans compare Argentina's display to the Super Eagles

Spain dominated proceedings at MetLife Stadium, controlling 65 per cent possession and registering 20 shots, while Argentina failed to record a shot on target throughout 120 minutes.

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Ferran Torres eventually settled the contest in the 106th minute after finishing Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja their second World Cup title.

Despite Emiliano Martinez making a World Cup final-record 11 saves to keep Argentina in the game, the defending champions struggled to threaten Spain's defence and were further hampered when Enzo Fernandez was sent off at the end of normal time.

The performance quickly became the subject of jokes online, with several supporters dragging Nigeria's Super Eagles into the conversation. One fan wrote on X, "This Argentina team be like wetin Super Eagles sef go beat. Zero shots on target for full 120 minutes. Come on now."

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Another added, "I can bet with the last card in my pocket that Nigeria Super Eagles can defeat this Argentina without stress. Na make Iwobi and Onyeka just dey supply Ademola and Osimhen ball."

Social media piles pressure on Messi's side

The criticism continued as more supporters mocked Argentina's lack of attacking ambition against Spain.

A third fan posted, "Argentina no attempt on goal. God abeg o. Even the Super Eagles ain't this abysmal." Many viewers questioned Lionel Scaloni's defensive approach, arguing that sitting deep against a possession-heavy Spain side ultimately invited relentless pressure.

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While Argentina's disciplined defending and Martinez's heroics kept the score level for more than 100 minutes, the champions eventually cracked when Torres fired home in extra time.

The defeat ended Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup and left fans debating whether a more adventurous game plan could have produced a different outcome.

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