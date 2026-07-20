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‘I saw behaviour from some players’ - Rabiot publicly condemns teammates after shameful performance

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:54 - 20 July 2026
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Rabiot publicly condemns teammates
Adrien Rabiot has publicly condemned his teammates for their "shameful" performance and "unacceptable behaviour" following France's loss to England in the World Cup third-place playoff.
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The chaotic match in Miami marked a bitter end to Didier Deschamps' tenure and exposed deep-seated issues within the French squad.

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France's defensive frailties were on full display from the start, as they collapsed to a 4-0 deficit before halftime. 

A spirited second-half comeback saw them score four goals, but the damage from the disastrous opening 45 minutes was irreparable, with the game ending in a 6-4 defeat.

Rabiot slams French players' behaviour

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The on-field capitulation was mirrored by tensions on the sideline. Rayan Cherki was seen in a heated argument with manager Didier Deschamps during a first-half drinks break, highlighting the discord within the camp. 

The performance drew a sharp rebuke from Rabiot, who questioned the squad's attitude in his post-match interview, expressing his disgust at the team's first-half display.

Rabiot in action for France || imago
Rabiot in action for France || imago

"We started the first half quite shamefully," the AC Milan star told beIN SPORTS. "I saw behaviour from some players that I'd never seen before. It's a bit disappointing because it was the last match to do well in this competition."

"There's a lot of disappointment after the loss against Spain, but there was work to be done until the very end, and we can't just be content with sloppy play like that," he continued. 

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"We talked at halftime; we told ourselves we needed to show some pride, and it was much better in the second half because in the first half, some of the behaviour was unacceptable."

The defeat provided a sour conclusion to Deschamps' illustrious 14-year reign, marred by internal strife and a disjointed final game. 

France team || imago
France team || imago
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With Deschamps' departure, France is poised to enter a new chapter, with Zinedine Zidane widely tipped as his successor.

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