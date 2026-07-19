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Saka questions England's limited playing time after World Cup hat-trick heroics

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:12 - 19 July 2026
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Saka questions England's limited playing time
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has expressed his frustration over limited playing time during England's World Cup campaign, despite scoring a stunning hat-trick in the third-place play-off against France.
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England capped off their World Cup with a chaotic 6-4 victory over France to secure their best finish since 1966, but it was Saka who stole the show. 

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The Arsenal forward delivered a clinical performance, netting three goals, including two exceptional first-half strikes, to underscore his value to the team.

The winger was a surprise omission from the starting lineup for the semi-final loss to Argentina, a tactical decision by manager Thomas Tuchel that has since drawn considerable scrutiny.

Saka speaks on limited role

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In a post-match interview with the BBC, Saka was candid about his desire to have featured more prominently in the tournament's decisive stages. 

When questioned about his lack of involvement in the semi-final, he stated, "Of course, I would love to have played more. 

Saka for England || imago
Saka for England || imago

“But of course, it's not the time to talk about that now. I try to do my talking on the pitch. Move on."

Rumours had circulated that Saka might have been nursing an injury after a demanding season with Arsenal in the Premier League and Champions League. 

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An issue had limited his starts early in the group stage, but the player insisted he was fit for the knockout rounds.

Even with reduced minutes, statistics showed Saka was one of England's most effective creative players. 

He had already provided three assists in just 192 minutes of play by the quarter-final stage, demonstrating his impact whenever he was on the pitch.

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