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Tuchel defiant on England's future after World Cup criticism

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:57 - 19 July 2026
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Thomas Tuchel || Imago
Thomas Tuchel || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Thomas Tuchel has hit back at his critics following England's third-place finish at the World Cup, suggesting the reaction to their semi-final loss was excessively harsh.
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Much of the frustration aimed at Tuchel stemmed from his tactical decisions during the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, where his defensive substitutions were widely blamed for inviting pressure.

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The German manager guided his team to a chaotic 6-4 victory over France to secure the bronze medal.

Bukayo Saka's hat trick and Jude Bellingham's, Ezri Konsa's and Declan Rice's goals gave England the victory over France.

Tuchel slams backlash

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Tuchel delivered a fiery defence of his tenure after the win in Miami, arguing that the intense criticism following the semi-final defeat felt as though England had crashed out in the group stage.

"The press conference yesterday felt as if we went out in the group stage without a win, to be very honest," Tuchel told reporters. 

"Twenty-four hours later we had our biggest success in 60 years. I think the low and the drama about what happened against Argentina was too low, but that's part of it."

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"The best thing you can do is react on the pitch and get the next win; everything else is just talking," he continued. 

"Talking doesn't get you points. Talking doesn't get you wins. So you have to endure it. You have to hold it and be strong and keep believing. I’m glad that we showed that reaction. It’s very impressive."

Addressing the question of fan trust, Tuchel was resolute: "I don't think that I lost the trust. Whatever happened in the final 30 minutes against Argentina, why it happened... 

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO
England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

“We were close, but it's my job to take decisions. My decisions, my interventions, my substitutions, the change of structure."

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"It did not have the effect that I wanted, so I have to live with this. It’s very painful for me because I did it in good faith. 

“I did it with a clear plan and a clear idea behind it. It didn't work out, so I take the blame and the responsibility."

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