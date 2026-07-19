Spain vs Argentina: A final of firsts at the 2026 World Cup

Spain and Argentina are set for a historic World Cup final in New Jersey

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina promises far more than a battle for football's biggest prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From historic milestones on the pitch to groundbreaking entertainment off it, Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium is set to become one of the most memorable finals in tournament history.

A World Cup final unlike any before

More than 80,000 fans are expected to fill MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a final that will break new ground in several ways. The occasion will feature a first in World Cup history with a Super Bowl-style halftime show, while a star-studded closing ceremony is scheduled to take place before kickoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the first time, the World Cup final will include a dedicated halftime performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Madonna and renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel are all expected to perform as FIFA aims to raise $100 million to improve children's access to education and football worldwide.

While FIFA initially suggested the performance would last 11 minutes, reports indicate the interval could stretch beyond 20 minutes, reigniting debate over IFAB's recommendation that halftime should not exceed 15 minutes unless approved by the referee.

New traditions for the champions

History will also be made after the final whistle. For the first time, every member of the World Cup-winning squad will receive championship rings alongside the famous trophy and medals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach and captain will collect replica rings during the presentation ceremony before the victorious team is later awarded 30 personalised rings featuring the World Cup trophy and bespoke designs celebrating the champions. A further 1996 rings are reportedly expected to go on sale worldwide as collector’s times.

Historic milestones waiting to be written

The match marks the first World Cup final between the reigning European and South American champions, as well as the first involving the world's top two ranked teams since FIFA introduced its rankings in 1992.

It will also be only the second World Cup meeting between Spain and Argentina, with Argentina winning their only previous encounter 2-1 in the 1966 group stage.

Spain are chasing a second world title after their triumph in 2010, while Argentina are bidding for a fourth championship following victories in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victory for Spain would make them the seventh nation to win multiple World Cups and the first to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's world titles under Luis de la Fuente.

Records within reach for Spain and Argentina

Spain arrive with remarkable defensive numbers, becoming the first team to keep six clean sheets in seven matches at a single World Cup, while goalkeeper Unai Simon has conceded only once throughout the tournament.

De la Fuente is unbeaten in 14 World Cup and European Championship matches, with 13 victories and one draw, while Spain's 37-match unbeaten run equals Italy's historic record.

Argentina also have history within touching distance. Lionel Scaloni could become the first coach since Vittorio Pozzo to win consecutive World Cups, while 39-year-old Lionel Messi is set to become only the second player after Cafu to appear in three World Cup finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement