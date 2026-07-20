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"I promise to bring this cup back": Nico Paz vows to return glory to Argentina after World Cup heartbreak

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:10 - 20 July 2026
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Nico Paz vows to return glory to Argentina
Following Argentina's agonising World Cup final defeat in New York, rising star Nico Paz has issued a defiant and emotional message to the nation, promising to one day reclaim the trophy.
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Argentina's dream of securing back-to-back world championships ended in heartbreak as Spain claimed a narrow 1-0 victory. 

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The decisive moment came in the 106th minute when Ferran Torres found the back of the net, breaking the deadlock in a tense extra-time period.

The Albiceleste's resilient defence was finally breached after they were reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernández's dismissal in stoppage time, leaving them vulnerable in the crucial final stages of the match.

Paz's pledge to the Nation

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Despite being an unused substitute in the final, Nico Paz demonstrated remarkable maturity and leadership. 

Nico Paz in action for Argentina || imago
Nico Paz in action for Argentina || imago

The young midfielder took to Instagram to rally his teammates and supporters, praising their effort while graciously congratulating the victors.

"Today, more than ever, I'm proud to represent this country and this national team, and to be part of a group of amazing people who die for these colours and leave their heart and soul out there at all times. I can only say thank you to them," Paz wrote.

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"I promise to give absolutely everything of myself to bring this cup back to Argentina. Congratulations to Spain and to all the Spaniards," he added. "Argentina, always in the good times and the bad."

The failure to retain their crown is expected to usher in a period of transition for Lionel Scaloni's squad. 

Argentina players looking disappointed || Imago
Argentina players looking disappointed || Imago

Emerging talents like Paz are now poised to take on more significant roles as the team looks to rebuild ahead of the next major tournament cycle.

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