‘You were crying all week’ - Otamendi accuses Rodri of influencing referee after World Cup final loss

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi confronted his former Manchester City teammate Rodri in the aftermath of a contentious World Cup final, accusing the Spanish midfielder of pressuring officials in the days leading up to the match.

The heated exchange followed Argentina's heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in New York, a match that saw the defending champions' hopes dashed and tempers flare.

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Lionel Scaloni's squad struggled to find their rhythm throughout the final, failing to register a single shot on target in normal time.

Their challenge became insurmountable when midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card in the 93rd minute, leaving them a man down for extra time.

Otamendi slams Rodri

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Long after the final whistle, Otamendi sought out Rodri, visibly angered by what he perceived as a deliberate campaign to influence the referee.

Otamendi in action for Argentina

The veteran centre-back did not hold back, shouting, "You were crying all week [about the refereeing at the World Cup].

“You and [Aymeric] Laporte, both of you. That’s not right, you were crying with the referees, my friend."

Otamendi's outburst appeared to be a direct response to pre-match comments from Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte.

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Speaking to Marca, Laporte had questioned the officiating throughout the tournament, suggesting that Argentina's aggressive style had often gone unpunished.

"It’s true that in recent matches we’ve seen things that have surprised us greatly, actions that are allowed to go unpunished," Laporte stated.

Spain captain Rodri || imago

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"Especially against Argentina, a team that leaves a lot of marks. That shouldn’t be allowed in football, especially in such big competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate you."

"It’s part of the referee’s job to control these things so they don’t get taken advantage of.