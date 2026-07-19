2026 FIFA World Cup: What It Really Costs to Watch Messi's Last Dance in Spain vs Argentina final

It's not just the football making history on Sunday. So is the price of getting through the door

There's a reason fans can't stop talking about this Sunday night and for once, it isn't just about the football.

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Spain take on defending champions Argentina in a World Cup final that has genuinely earned every bit of its billing.

Spain, champions back in 2010, are chasing a second global title. Argentina, the reigning champions, are chasing back-to-back crowns.

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For Luis de la Fuente, it's the chance to cap off the most complete tournament run of his time in charge.

One more game 🇪🇸🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 19, 2026

For Lionel Messi, appearing at what is almost certainly his final World Cup, it's an occasion carrying weight that barely needs explaining.

The fixture is already rewriting the record books before a ball is kicked. It marks the first time the reigning CONMEBOL Copa America champions have ever faced the reigning UEFA European champions in a World Cup final.

Messi in action against Cape Verde || Imago

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It's also the first time the World Cup's top two ranked nations, Argentina at No.1, Spain at No.2, have met at any stage of a World Cup, let alone the final itself.

BUT A FINAL LIKE THIS NEEDS FANS IN THE BUILDING - AND THAT'S WHERE THINGS GET WILD

As it turns out, getting into MetLife Stadium on Sunday might be the hardest part of the whole occasion.

One widely shared post summed up the scale of it bluntly: 'World Cup Final: Argentina vs. Spain is the most expensive sporting event in US history.'

World Cup Final: Argentina 🇦🇷 vs. Spain 🇪🇸 is the most expensive sporting event in US history.



- Highest ticket price = $28,476

- Lowest ticket price = $6,943

- Average ticket price = $11,327

- Two premium seats = $56,958

- Highest hospitality price = $72,200

- Highest… — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 18, 2026

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The numbers back that claim up in eye-watering fashion:

Highest ticket price: $28,476

Lowest ticket price: $6,943

Average ticket price: $11,327

Two premium seats: $56,958

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Highest hospitality price: $72,200

Highest FIFA-listed ticket: $32,970

Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Read those again. The cheapest seat in the building costs nearly $7,000.

The average fan is paying over $11,000 just to watch from a distance. And if you want the full hospitality experience, you're looking at north of $72,000 - for one match.

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Leading the way for the finalists 🪄#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KugOf3Om4v — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 19, 2026

FANS ARE PROCESSING THE NUMBERS IN REAL TIME

Unsurprisingly, the reaction online has ranged from disbelief to dark humour.

'The revenue generated from this World Cup is insane,' one fan wrote. 'I won't be surprised if they decide to add more teams and give more hydration breaks in 2030.'

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Others turned their attention to who'll actually be filling those seats. 'And it will be a full house,' one fan noted. 'Africans, we are not ready for World Cups. Maybe Morocco only.'

The secondary market has apparently gone even further off the rails.

'I learnt that at black market, resell ticket for cheapest seat sells as high as $10,000,' one fan claimed. 'It's crazy, but what do you expect when the GOAT of football is playing for the highest honour tomorrow!'

And then there was the comparison that put it all into perspective for everyone else.

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Scaloni Argentina head coach || Imago.

'Those numbers are absolutely wild,' one fan wrote. 'It really puts things into perspective when you realise that just trying to get into MetLife Stadium costs more than what most people pay for a decent used car.'

WORTH EVERY CENT?

Football fans will debate the ethics of pricing forever but there's no denying the occasion behind it.

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A first-ever meeting of the world's top two ranked teams, in a World Cup final, quite possibly marking Messi's final bow on this stage.