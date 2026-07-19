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‘NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST!’ — Burna Boy breaks internet with historic World Cup halftime show performance

David Ben
David Ben 22:06 - 19 July 2026
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‘NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST!’ — Burna Boy breaks internet with historic World Cup halftime show performance
IMAGO Images
The Grammy winner became the first Nigerian artist to perform during a FIFA World Cup final halftime show, prompting an outpouring of pride as fans hailed the moment as another milestone for Afrobeats on the global stage.
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Burna Boy has sent social media into celebration after making history as the first Nigerian artist to perform during the FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

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The Grammy-winning superstar took to the stage at MetLife Stadium during the halftime interval of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, sharing the spotlight with global stars including Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS in what FIFA billed as its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show.

With more than 82,500 fans inside the stadium and hundreds of millions watching worldwide, Burna Boy and Shakira delivered an electric performance of their global smash "Dai Dai", the official soundtrack of the 2026 World Cup.

And Burna's performance instantly became one of the biggest moments in Afrobeats history.

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‘Naija No Dey Carry Last!’

Almost immediately after Burna Boy appeared on stage, Nigerian social media erupted with pride.

One fan wrote: “Burna Boy is representing Nigeria at the World Cup final halftime performance. NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST.”

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Another viral reaction read: "Burna Boy is a GLOBAL STAR"

Former BBNaija star Tacha argued that Burna Boy is officially a global artist, sharing on X: "Burna Boy is not a Nigerian artist; he’s a global artist who happens to come from Nigeria"

Across X, Instagram and TikTok, thousands of supporters described the moment as another landmark achievement for Nigerian music, with many arguing that Burna Boy was carrying the Afrobeats movement onto one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world.

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Others simply celebrated seeing the Nigerian flag represented during football’s biggest annual event.

See more reactions below.

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A Huge Moment for Afrobeats

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Shakira and Burna Boy performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Burna Boy’s appearance is widely regarded as one of the biggest international performance opportunities ever given to an African artist.

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The halftime show itself was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in partnership with FIFA and Global Citizen, bringing together artists from North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa in a production inspired by the NFL Super Bowl halftime spectacle.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy | Getty

For Burna Boy, the significance extended beyond the performance itself.

His inclusion alongside Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS served as another reminder of Afrobeats’ growing influence within mainstream global entertainment.

The Nigerian star had already performed at the tournament’s opening ceremony alongside Shakira, but Sunday’s appearance during the World Cup final represented an even bigger milestone.

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From sold-out stadium tours and Grammy success to headlining one of the most-watched sporting events on Earth, Burna Boy’s career continues to reach new heights.

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