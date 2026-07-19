‘NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST!’ — Burna Boy breaks internet with historic World Cup halftime show performance

The Grammy winner became the first Nigerian artist to perform during a FIFA World Cup final halftime show, prompting an outpouring of pride as fans hailed the moment as another milestone for Afrobeats on the global stage.

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The Grammy-winning superstar took to the stage at MetLife Stadium during the halftime interval of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, sharing the spotlight with global stars including Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS in what FIFA billed as its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show.

With more than 82,500 fans inside the stadium and hundreds of millions watching worldwide, Burna Boy and Shakira delivered an electric performance of their global smash "Dai Dai", the official soundtrack of the 2026 World Cup.

And Burna's performance instantly became one of the biggest moments in Afrobeats history.

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🚨 Burna Boy & Shakira performing “Dai Dai” at the FIFA World Cup Final Half Time show! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/GBESTx6ySV — THE DEBUT HUB (@thedebuthub) July 19, 2026

‘Naija No Dey Carry Last!’

Almost immediately after Burna Boy appeared on stage, Nigerian social media erupted with pride.

One fan wrote: “Burna Boy is representing Nigeria at the World Cup final halftime performance. NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST.”

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Another viral reaction read: "Burna Boy is a GLOBAL STAR"

Burna Boy is a GLOBAL 🌎 STAR 🔥🔥🔥🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/2wamtuq0Za — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 19, 2026

Former BBNaija star Tacha argued that Burna Boy is officially a global artist, sharing on X: "Burna Boy is not a Nigerian artist; he’s a global artist who happens to come from Nigeria"

Burna Boy is not a Nigerian artist; he’s a global artist who happens to come from Nigeria. — TACHA🔱🇬🇭 🇳🇬 (@Symply_Tacha) July 19, 2026

Across X, Instagram and TikTok, thousands of supporters described the moment as another landmark achievement for Nigerian music, with many arguing that Burna Boy was carrying the Afrobeats movement onto one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world.

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Others simply celebrated seeing the Nigerian flag represented during football’s biggest annual event.

See more reactions below.

BURNA BOY AND SHAKIRA. AN ICONIC DUO! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/mzghnk5lmu — benny. (@1BENNY7G) July 19, 2026

Burna boy , biggest in Africa 😂😂😂😂😂 — sc (@sxdiqcarter_) July 19, 2026

Burna Boy mahn, insane talent! — Pharaoh👳🏾‍♂️👑 (@MrMekzy_) July 19, 2026

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Burna Boy the only positive thing of this final — Noush 🇸🇳 (@badmulato) July 19, 2026

Burna Boy is far gone 🥹❤️ Big ups to Africa pic.twitter.com/XX7hozAxtD — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty1_) July 19, 2026

A Huge Moment for Afrobeats

Shakira and Burna Boy performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Burna Boy’s appearance is widely regarded as one of the biggest international performance opportunities ever given to an African artist.

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The halftime show itself was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in partnership with FIFA and Global Citizen, bringing together artists from North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa in a production inspired by the NFL Super Bowl halftime spectacle.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy | Getty

For Burna Boy, the significance extended beyond the performance itself.

His inclusion alongside Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS served as another reminder of Afrobeats’ growing influence within mainstream global entertainment.

The Nigerian star had already performed at the tournament’s opening ceremony alongside Shakira, but Sunday’s appearance during the World Cup final represented an even bigger milestone.

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