WATCH: Burna Boy and Shakira electrify 80,000 fans at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Afrobeats giant and the Colombian pop star performed together at a sold-out Estadio Azteca in Mexico.

The biggest sporting event on earth officially got underway on Thursday evening, June 11, as Colombian pop royalty Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats titan Burna Boy delivered an electric headline performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

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Taking the pitch inside a completely sold-out Estadio Azteca, the duo debuted 'Dai Dai,' the tournament's official anthem.

The performance carried unmatched prestige, arriving just hours after fans officially voted the track as the greatest FIFA World Cup song of all time in a massive global Billboard poll.

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

The infectious track narrowly edged out Shakira’s own 2010 legendary anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and Ricky Martin's “The Cup of Life” to claim the historic crown before a single match had even kicked off.

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You can watch their performance below:

🎥 COMPLETO: Assista à performance de Shakira e Burna Boy cantando “Dai Dai” na cerimônia de abertura da Copa do Mundo FIFA 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZRmltKr9oH — Central Shakira Brasil 🇧🇷 (@CentralShakira) June 11, 2026

The explosive multi-cultural track, whose name is an Italian phrase translating to "let's go" or "come on", blended Shakira's distinct Latin pop rhythm with Burna Boy's signature heavy Afrobeats groove.

Burna Boy and Shakira light up the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

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Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Backed by hundreds of synchronized dancers and a massive, spinning replica of the World Cup trophy, the performers sent a literal shockwave through the historic Mexican stadium as green, white, and red fireworks illuminated the capital sky.

While older chapters of soccer history remember the Estadio Azteca hosting crowds north of 100,000, modern security measures and premium seating overhauls locked the live audience directly at full capacity.

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

The official FIFA tournament configuration maxed out at 80,824 strictly ticketed fans, packing the historic arena to its absolute limits. Including the massive production crews, security personnel, global media booths, and VIP hospitality suites, the total physical building count was estimated at just over 83,000 individuals, creating a literal wall of green jerseys packed tightly from the pitch side to the very upper rafter sections.

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🚨Burna Boy & Shakira for the Word Cup Opening Ceremony Performance in Mexico 🇲🇽 🤩 pic.twitter.com/G95XBmTJZH — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) June 11, 2026

The high-octane showing from Shakira and Burna Boy served as the grand finale of a fast-paced opening production curated by FIFA.

BURNA BOY AND SHAKIRA BACKSTAGE IN MEXICO. 😃 pic.twitter.com/KbmHhyHK2K — benny. (@1BENNY7G) June 11, 2026

A massive celebration of Mexican heritage preceded the anthem, featuring local icons Maná performing their classic hit “Oye Mi Amor,” followed by individual sets from Belinda, Danny Ocean, and a high-energy medley from Colombian superstar J Balvin.

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The performance marks a historic milestone for Burna Boy, continuing the global expansion of Nigerian music onto the planet's single most watched broadcast window.

Meanwhile, for World Cup veteran Shakira, the show is only a warm-up, as she has already been confirmed by FIFA to co-headline the tournament's final halftime show on July 19.