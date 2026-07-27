Mbappe pens apology letter to fans after World Cup disappointment

France captain Kylian Mbappe has published a heartfelt open letter to the nation, reflecting on the team's 2026 World Cup campaign, which ended in heartbreak in North America.

Les Bleus saw their World Cup campaign come to an end at the hands of Spain, losing 2-0 in the semi-final.

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One week after France's World Cup journey concluded with a loss to England in the third-place playoff, Mbappe addressed the fans directly.

Mbappe’s message to fans

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The Real Madrid star expressed his gratitude to supporters and teammates after Les Bleus finished fourth in the tournament.

His letter, published in regional daily newspapers on Monday, was accompanied by personal photos, including one from his childhood, posing in front of a poster of his idol, Thierry Henry.

France superstar Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

"We didn't bring home a team trophy. It hurts, and it will continue to hurt for a while. I'm not going to lie to you about that," Mbappe wrote.

A significant portion of the letter was dedicated to the French supporters, who followed the team's progress despite the considerable time difference.

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"You stayed up late, sometimes until the dead of night... to watch us play on the other side of the world. You gathered at home, in bars, with family or friends, all over France and beyond," he stated.