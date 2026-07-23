Mbappe will be the best of all time when he retires, according to ex-Arsenal star

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been backed to become the best of all time

Former Arsenal striker Jérémie Aliadière believes Kylian Mbappe is on course to become the greatest footballer in French history by the time he retires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite France's disappointing end to the 2026 World Cup, the ex-France youth international insists the Real Madrid forward's remarkable achievements will eventually place him above legendary names such as Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini.

Aliadière backs Mbappe to surpass French legends

Reflecting on Mbappe's place among France's all-time greats, Aliadière argued that football fans often judge players based on recent results rather than their complete careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He pointed to Zidane's iconic performances at the 1998 World Cup, while noting that the former France captain also endured difficult moments, including his infamous red card in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy.

Aliadière also highlighted that Zidane did not enjoy an outstanding 1998 tournament despite scoring twice in the final.

By contrast, Mbappe has already won the World Cup, become France's all-time leading scorer before turning 28 and added the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot to his growing collection of honours. "You can't not put him on the same level as Zidane or Platini – for me he is," Aliadière said.

'He'll be the best of all time' — Alliadière

The former Arsenal forward believes Mbappe's legacy will only continue to grow over the coming years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He argued that the Real Madrid star is entering the peak of his career and could still add another World Cup and a European Championship to his list of achievements.

Aliadière predicted that by the time Mbappe retires, the sheer weight of his goals, records and trophies will make him impossible to overlook in debates about football's greatest players.

"At the end of his career, I think he'll be the best of all time because in terms of goals scored, all the records, everything he has done, it's extraordinary," he said.