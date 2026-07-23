Aston Villa new boy Garnacho explains decision to dump Chelsea after one season

After sealing a move to Aston Villa, Alejandro Garnacho explained his reasons for abandoning one of the traditional top six sides after just one season at Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho has revealed that his desire to rediscover his confidence was the driving force behind his move from Chelsea to Aston Villa.

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Garnacho seeking fresh start under Emery

Speaking after completing the move, Garnacho expressed his excitement about joining Aston Villa and explained why the club was the ideal destination for the next stage of his career.

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"I'm really happy to be here," he told the club's official website. "I can't wait to start on the pitch. It's an important club that is growing really quickly, so I can't wait to get started."

The 22-year-old admitted he was searching for an environment where he could rebuild his confidence and recapture the form that made him one of Manchester United's brightest talents. "I was looking for a club to get confidence at and to try to be the player I was in my first years at Manchester United," he added.

Garnacho also revealed that conversations with Villa manager Unai Emery convinced him the move was the right one. "I spoke with the manager and I think he will give me the confidence to be here and to help the team."

Chelsea spell ends after difficult season

Garnacho's time at Chelsea lasted just one season after his move from Manchester United failed to deliver the breakthrough he had hoped for.

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The Argentine struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and managed just one Premier League goal before being deemed surplus to requirements.

His move to Aston Villa is initially a season-long loan, although the agreement includes a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent if certain undisclosed criteria are met.