Aston Villa announce Chelsea and Man United flop Garnacho as new signing

Alejandro Garnacho will have another shot at redemption at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea on a season-long loan, with the deal expected to become permanent next summer.

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The 22-year-old leaves Stamford Bridge less than a year after joining from Manchester United in a move that failed to revive his career.

Villa secure Garnacho as Emery strengthens squad

Villa confirmed that Garnacho will remain at Villa Park until the end of the 2026/27 season before completing a permanent transfer if agreed conditions are met.

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Although neither club disclosed the exact terms, the obligation to buy is expected to be triggered once the winger reaches a specified number of appearances.

Garnacho has already agreed a four-year contract with Villa, while Chelsea remain confident the clauses will be fulfilled, allowing them to recover their £43 million valuation.

Villa manager Unai Emery welcomed the arrival of the Argentine, saying: "He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy."

Garnacho becomes Villa's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse.

Chelsea cut losses after disappointing spell

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Garnacho's departure comes just days after Chelsea spent a club-record £117 million to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, further increasing competition in the Blues' attacking ranks.

Signed from Manchester United for £40 million only last September, the Argentine struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, scoring just one Premier League goal during his brief spell in west London.

The arrival of Rogers and Sporting winger Geovany Quenda left Garnacho further down the pecking order, prompting Chelsea to move him on. Manchester United also stand to benefit financially, with the club reportedly entitled to 10 per cent of any future transfer fee.