Sevilla's Goodbye — What record UEL winners said after losing Nigeria international striker

The Spanish giants officially thanked the 26-year-old following an 18-month spell at the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Record seven-time UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla FC have issued a classy farewell statement following the official transfer of Super Eagles forward Akor Adams to Serie A side Venezia FC.

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Pulse Sports Nigeria reported that the 26-year-old striker, who joined the Spanish giants in January 2025 from French outfit Montpellier for €5m, has swapped the LaLiga for Italy.

During an 18-month stay in Andalusia, the Nigerian marksman established himself as a focal point in attack, helping the club navigate a difficult domestic campaign.

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Sevilla Break Silence as Akor Adams Seals Record Switch

In an official statement confirming the deal, the Andalusian side thanked the striker for his contribution before wishing him well in Italy:

"The Nigerian striker leaves the club after making 37 appearances for Sevilla FC, scoring 10 goals. Sevilla FC would like to thank Akor Adams for his commitment and professionalism while representing the club and wishes him every success in this new chapter of his career."

The transfer nets Sevilla a handsome financial profit of over €10m after deducting salary and initial purchase costs, providing critical breathing room under La Liga's strict financial guidelines.

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🤝 Agreement reached with Venezia FC for the transfer of Akor Adams.



Thank you very much, Akor, and best of luck! 👏



More info 🔗https://t.co/jYLD9vzo5q pic.twitter.com/Nc78XBSCn4 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 22, 2026

For Venezia, the acquisition represents a massive statement of intent upon their return to Serie A.

Head coach Giovanni Stroppa defended the club-record outlay, calling Adams an "important profile" who will spearhead their top-flight survival bid.

Akor Adams impressed in his debut season with LaLiga giants Sevilla | IMAGO

Adams' time in Seville also served as the launchpad for his international career as he finally found favour with the national team.

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