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'NIGERIA'S GREATEST EXPORT' — Social media explodes as Jay-Jay Okocha models iconic retro Eintracht Frankfurt jersey

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:58 - 23 July 2026
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Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha has taken centre stage in Eintracht Frankfurt's official launch for their 2026/27 away kit. The video feature triggered a wave of emotion from Nigerian supporters celebrating the icon.
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Super Eagles icon Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha has ignited social media across Nigeria and Germany after starring as the main figurehead and voiceover talent for Eintracht Frankfurt’s official 2026/27 away kit release.

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The German Bundesliga club posted a promotional launch video across their social platforms featuring the 52-year-old maestro, who was also recently recognised by FIFA. 

'NO ONE COMES CLOSE' - Okocha Stars in Eintracht Frankfurt Kit Unveiling 

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Accompanied by the statement "Never gone. Always Eintracht. The official Away Jersey 2026/27!", the launch pays homage to the club's glorious history by restoring the iconic eagle crest from the 1980s and 1990s.

The video triggered an instant wave of pride among Nigerian football fans. Comment sections were quickly flooded with tributes to the wizardry of the former captain. 

With comments reading: "JJ Okocha - Nigeria's biggest export in football. No one comes close", "Nobody get motion reach this egbon", and "A man so good they named him twice!".

The jersey itself features a classic white base, tonal vertical stripes, black accents, and the iconic adidas Trefoil logo. 

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Speaking on his participation in the launch, Okocha reflected on his formative years in Germany:

"It is a great honour for me to present the away jersey for Eintracht — a truly beautiful and special one. I owe the club an incredible amount. In Frankfurt, I learned everything I needed to become a professional player. During that time, we played the best and most attractive football in Germany."

Jay Jay Okocha during his time at Frankfurt. (Photo Credit: Bundesliga/IG)
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Okocha spent four memorable seasons at Frankfurt between 1992 and 1996, scoring 18 league goals in 90 appearances, including his legendary dribbling goal against Oliver Kahn, before completing a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain.

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